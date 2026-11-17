EXCLUSIVE: How Chrishell Stause and G Flip Confirmed Their Separation
Nov. 17 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Selling Sunset alum Chrishell Stause and her partner G Flip have called it quits after more than four years together, even though the actress turned real estate agent admits she's still in love with her musician ex, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Stause, 45, revealed the breakup in an emotional Instagram video.
"G and I are no longer together," she told fans. "And we have agreed to treat this public separation with love and respect for each other. That's not hard for me because I am in love with this person."
Chrishell Stause Opens Up About Split From Nonbinary Partner G Flip
She admitted she doesn't "have all the information or the reasons" behind her split with the 33-year-old Aussie, who was assigned female at birth – her real name is Georgia Claire Flipo – but is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns.
The couple went public with their relationship in May 2022 during the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion, just months after Chrishell ended her romance with her costar and boss Jason Oppenheim.
After the couple held a secret Las Vegas wedding celebration in May 2023, Stause shared their hopes of starting a family and chronicled her fertility journey on social media.
Chrishell Stause Reveals Fertility Struggles as She Addresses Split From G Flip
"Back on the IVF h-ll train. I think this may be my last attempt," she captioned a June 2025 Instagram Story. "There are other alternatives, but this route needed to be tried first bc of timing."
Despite the split, Stause emphasized their relationship is remaining amiable.
"I will always love G and I don't ever really see that changing," she said.