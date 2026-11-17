Selling Sunset alum Chrishell Stause and her partner G Flip have called it quits after more than four years together, even though the actress turned real estate agent admits she's still in love with her musician ex, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Stause, 45, revealed the breakup in an emotional Instagram video.

"G and I are no longer together," she told fans. "And we have agreed to treat this public separation with love and respect for each other. That's not hard for me because I am in love with this person."