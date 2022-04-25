Chris Rock Looks Worry-Free Walking NYC Streets Alone After Infamous Slapper Will Smith Lands In India

Rock's outfit made it seem like he wanted to blend into the crowd. He was wearing black joggers, a matching sweater, and a gray beanie, however, his neon shoes said otherwise. Slipping into bright green Nikes with orange checks on the side, Rock's footwear grabbed attention blocks away.

Despite all the negative attention, he wasn't trying to hide from the paparazzi. He walked around the Big Apple in sunglasses and no mask, making his face visible. Rock also sported headphones, but they were around his neck and not on his ears.