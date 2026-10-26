EXCLUSIVE: Chris Harrison's New Dating Show Sparks Legal Battle With Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. Television, which produces The Bachelor, claims the new Fox series The Vow blatantly rips off elements of their long-running show.

The Bachelor host Chris Harrison 's new dating show has sparked a thorny rose brawl, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Chris Harrison's new dating show, 'The Vow,' faces accusations from Warner Bros. Television of copying elements from 'The Bachelor.'

The kerfuffle kicked off when a promo for The Vow featured similar elements from The Bachelor, including falling rose petals, a luxury mansion and even the term "The Bachelor."

WBTV has sent a cease and desist letter to Fox accusing The Vow of wrongly using those trademarked elements, while Fox's official response stresses The Vow takes a "different approach."

In their letter, WBTV claims The Vow "improperly capitalizes on WB's intellectual property," while Fox chalks up Warner Bros.' legal spat to an effort to "restrict Fox Nation and Chris Harrison from promoting a competing dating show."

The WBTV letter also claims The Vow teaser "represents a plain attempt to capitalize on and 'ride on the coattails'" of The Bachelor.