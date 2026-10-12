EXCLUSIVE: Chris Harrison Returns to TV With Traditional Dating Show

The show's teaser cleverly acknowledges Harrison's history. After a man throws to the ground a rose – The Bachelor's signature symbol – Harrison declared: "Roses fade. True love lasts forever."

The insider added: "Fox isn't trying to recreate The Bachelor. They believe there's room to build its alternative – and Chris is uniquely positioned to do it."

Harrison hosted The Bachelor for 19 years, from its 2002 debut until his 2021 departure.

He also hosted The Bachelorette and several spinoffs before leaving the popular reality television franchise.