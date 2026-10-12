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EXCLUSIVE: Chris Harrison Returns to TV With Traditional Dating Show

Chris Harrison returns to TV with a traditional dating show, marking his latest television comeback.
Source: MEGA

Chris Harrison is returning to TV with a traditional dating show, marking his latest television comeback.

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Oct. 12 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Five years after leaving ABC's The Bachelor, Chris Harrison is returning to TV with Fox Nation's The Vow, a new dating series centered on commitment, faith and marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Fox Targets Traditional Dating Audience

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Chris Harrison is returning to TV with Fox Nation's marriage-focused dating series 'The Vow.'
Source: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Chris Harrison is returning to TV with Fox Nation's marriage-focused dating series 'The Vow.'

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Insiders said Fox sees an opportunity to attract an audience looking for an alternative to traditional liberal dating shows.

A source told RadarOnline.com that the show's casting will focus on "confident, traditional men who actually want marriage and aren't embarrassed to say it."

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Harrison Teases ‘Bachelor’ Alternative

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An insider said Fox sees Harrison's new series as an alternative to 'The Bachelor.'
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

An insider said Fox sees Harrison's new series as an alternative to 'The Bachelor.'

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The show's teaser cleverly acknowledges Harrison's history. After a man throws to the ground a rose – The Bachelor's signature symbol – Harrison declared: "Roses fade. True love lasts forever."

The insider added: "Fox isn't trying to recreate The Bachelor. They believe there's room to build its alternative – and Chris is uniquely positioned to do it."

Harrison hosted The Bachelor for 19 years, from its 2002 debut until his 2021 departure.

He also hosted The Bachelorette and several spinoffs before leaving the popular reality television franchise.

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