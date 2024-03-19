WATCH: Chris Cuomo Confronts RFK Jr. Over His Family's Support for President Biden — 'The People Who Know You Best Say Joe Biden is Better'
Chris Cuomo confronted Robert F. Kennedy Jr. this week after the 2024 independent candidate’s family posed for a picture with President Joe Biden at the White House on St. Patrick’s Day, RadarOnline.com can report.
The surprising confrontation came on Monday night when Kennedy appeared for an interview with the NewsNation host.
“Here is a lot of your family, okay, gathered around Joe Biden,” Cuomo said regarding the photo of Kennedy’s family with President Biden at the White House on Sunday. “They all put out messages that are all about the same thing, which is: Go, Joe. We support you.”
“What does it mean when the people who know you best say Joe Biden is better than their own brother, uncle, cousin?” the Cuomo host pressed.
But according to Kennedy, the relatives who posed with President Biden over the weekend made up just a “very small percentage” of his family.
Kennedy also acknowledged that family members “don’t always agree on things.”
“Although that looks like a big crowd of people, it is a very small percentage of my family,” Kennedy responded on Monday night. “As you know from your family, we don’t always agree on things.”
The independent candidate then admitted that he and his family members “disagree” on several key issues – including the ongoing war in Ukraine, COVID-19, and free speech. He also called President Biden an “old friend of [his] family.”
“There are many people in my family who work for the Biden administration,” Kennedy said. “President Biden is an old friend of my family.”
“I understand that many of them disagree with me on the war in Ukraine, they disagree with me on COVID, on some of the public health issues, they disagree with me on the free speech issue,” he continued. “We can disagree with each other in a friendly way and still love each other.”
Kennedy, who began his 2024 campaign as a Democratic nominee, went on to claim that he helped “facilitate” his family’s White House visit with President Biden on Sunday.
“They look very happy in that photograph and, you know, it’s very exhilarating, it’s intoxicating being in the White House and I’m glad I played a role, I think, in facilitating that visit to the White House and bringing them all such happiness, so I’m happy about that.”
Meanwhile, Kennedy concluded his interview with Cuomo on Cuomo on Monday night by once again pleading with President Biden to grant him Secret Service protection amid the ongoing election cycle.
“I do hope that at least a couple of them took the time to talk to President Biden and ask him to provide me Secret Service protection,” the third-party candidate concluded.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kennedy’s NewsNation interview on Monday night – as well as his family’s photo with Biden at the White House on Sunday – came months after the Kennedy family denounced the third-party candidate’s run for president.
Four of Kennedy’s siblings – including Kerry Kennedy, Rory Kennedy, Joseph P. Kennedy II, and Kathleen Kennedy Townsend – signed a statement in October denouncing their brother’s campaign.
“The decision of our brother Bobby to run as a third-party candidate against Joe Biden is dangerous to our country,” the family’s statement read. “Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision, or judgement.”
“Today’s announcement is deeply saddening for us,” the four siblings continued. “We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be perilous for our country.”