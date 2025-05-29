“The unique geography of the Bahamas poses a special opportunity to the US, but it also creates risk if the People's Republic of China takes over the best friend role to the government of the Bahamas,” he warned.

The 100-year-old hotel is a Nassau landmark, as it was popular with the Duke of Windsor and his wife, Wallis Simpson, during WWII. It also appeared in the 1965 James Bond classic, Thunderball.

The hotel was made to look like a casino for the spy thriller, and was used in scenes where Bond himself, Sean Connery, battled it out with his nemesis, Emilio Largo, at baccarat.