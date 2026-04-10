Dangerous clandestine biolabs secretly harboring harmful pathogens from China are hiding in plain sight across the U.S., RadarOnline.com can reveal, and experts are terrified that deadly plagues could be unleashed across the nation at a moment's notice. The concern comes as President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set for a political showdown.

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Red Flags Raised

Source: house.gov Packages of plague components were discovered in the lab.

The FBI is warning that international agents are trying to invade and destroy America from within. "These labs would be used to sow not only disease, but also fear and panic among the American populace," a CIA insider said. "Imagine the calamity we'd experience with outbreaks of various illnesses previously believed to be under control flaring up across the nation. The unregulated facilities raised red flags after municipal code enforcement officer Jesalyn Harper discovered what’s been called a clandestine lab in Reedley, California, over three years ago. Harper was investigating a complaint about a business operating without a permit in a supposedly vacant warehouse when she spotted a garden hose coming from a hole in the building’s wall and a fan blowing foul-smelling air through an open back door.

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Raid Results

Source: house.gov Thousands of dead test mice were scattered on the floor.

The officer entered the facility and reportedly spotted suspicious liquid-filled vials with labels reading, "Malaria," "COVID-19," and "HIV." Harper also found the source of the stench: droppings from 1,000 laboratory mice. She quickly deduced something wasn't right. "I realized I'm in trouble, and I need to get out of this building without tipping them off that I'm scared," she confessed. Local and federal officials later raided the warehouse and reportedly found 5,000 gallons of biological waste and 32 industrial-sized freezers containing organic matter that were labeled "blood" and "Ebola." The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined at least 20 potential infectious bacterial and viral agents, like dengue, hepatitis B and C, herpes simplex, rubella, and COVID-19, were present.

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US/China Showdown

Source: house.gov Chinese nationalist Jia Bei Zhu is the alleged operator of the lab

Investigators allege the Reedley facility was part of a plot to sell COVID tests imported from China as "American-made" for millions of dollars in profits. However, several concerned sources believe more sinister motives may have been at play. "This could all lead to a showdown between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping," a source said. "There’s a chance bioweapons were discovered, and that’s a threat to national security." A congressional committee found Chinese national Jia Bei Zhu, the alleged operator of the Reedley site, pocketed over $1.3 million in payments from banks in China. Zhu, who says the warehouse was being used for storage, hasn’t been charged with running an illicit biolab, but federal prosecutors have charged him with manufacturing and distributing misbranded medical devices, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and making false statements to the Food and Drug Administration. He has pleaded not guilty, denies any wrongdoing, and remains in custody as he awaits trial.

Congress Steps In

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Source: MEGA Congress wants to investigate before any illegal pathogens attack Americans.