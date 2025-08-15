EXCLUSIVE: Cher's Plastic Surgery Nightmare – Singer Left With 'Clown-like Lips' and 'Unnaturally Taut Face' After Undergoing Procedures to Keep Up With Much Younger Boytoy Alexander 'AE' Edwards
Plastic surgery fanatic Cher has gone so far that her face looks like it's melting, and RadarOnline.com can reveal friends are urging her to cool it before she loses her looks forever.
Sources said the 79-year-old If I Could Turn Back Time singer even stopped foot traffic while she was in Rome recently.
"People are wondering what Cher's done to her face. It looked unnaturally taut and unlined before, but now it's very strange," shared an insider.
"Cher is no stranger to cosmetic fixes. She's been indulging for years, but it's really catching up to her. Her lips look clown-like, and she's squinting. Her skin looks pulled and stretched."
Cher's Plastic Surgery Details
"She keeps tinkering with herself, and having a much younger boyfriend doesn't help. She's so insecure about how she looks next to him," the insider claimed.
The iconic singer has been romantically involved with music producer Alexander "A.E." Edwards for over two years despite their 40-year age gap. They split briefly in early 2023 but got back together and she’s kept him glued to her side ever since.
"Cher doesn't seem to understand that she looks like a waxwork model next to A.E.," said the source, and claimed, "All her friends are talking about it."
What Did She Have Done?
Dr. Robert H. Cohen, who doesn't treat Cher himself, said it's difficult to tell whether she's had a recent facelift or eyelid surgery, but he agreed she may have had some "subtle cosmetic surgery procedures" to maintain her appearance.
"Cher has always been an icon of beauty and talent. Even though she's 79, she's been able to maintain her appearance and energy. I believe that it's a combination of maintaining a regimented exercise, diet, and skin care routine with subtle cosmetic surgery procedures.
"She started this regimen early and maintained regular treatments to slow her aging appearance."
"She's likely undergone simple procedures such as well-placed neurotoxins like Botox, fillers, facials, and even microneedling," the doctor added.
As for Cher's full-lipped smile, Cohen added: "As one ages, the space between the nose and bottom of the upper lip gets stretched out. She’s obviously had things done to maintain that."