EXCLUSIVE: Cher's Plastic Surgery Nightmare – Singer Left With 'Clown-like Lips' and 'Unnaturally Taut Face' After Undergoing Procedures to Keep Up With Much Younger Boytoy Alexander 'AE' Edwards

Plastic surgery fanatic Cher has gone so far that her face looks like it's melting, and RadarOnline.com can reveal friends are urging her to cool it before she loses her looks forever.

Sources said the 79-year-old If I Could Turn Back Time singer even stopped foot traffic while she was in Rome recently.

"People are wondering what Cher's done to her face. It looked unnaturally taut and unlined before, but now it's very strange," shared an insider.

"Cher is no stranger to cosmetic fixes. She's been indulging for years, but it's really catching up to her. Her lips look clown-like, and she's squinting. Her skin looks pulled and stretched."