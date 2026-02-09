EXCLUSIVE: Cher Sparks 'Early Death' Fears as She's 'Pushing Herself to the Limit With Work and Toyboy Romance'
Feb. 9 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Cher is pushing herself to her limit as she juggles a demanding workload, insiders told RadarOnline.co. The icon – who turns 80 in May – is racing to finish the long-awaited second part of her memoir, due in November 2026, as well as a new album, sources said.
"Cher likes having total control over her story, especially something this personal," said a source. "But the pressure is enormous."
Those Close Worry Singer Is Overworked and Running on Empty
Those close to the singer worry she's stretched too thin.
"She works incredibly hard, but she needs downtime like anyone else – and she hasn't had much lately."
Recently, the music icon sparked "dementia" concerns following her appearance at the 2026 Grammy Awards.
Cher Teases Final Album as Workload Mounts and Time Marches On
Adding to her full plate, Cher recently revealed she's recording what she believes will be her final album.
"They're great songs," she said. "I'm really excited."
Then she joked, "I'm older than dirt now. I'm the oldest person in almost every room – unless I'm in a nursing home."