EXCLUSIVE: Cher Sparks 'Early Death' Fears as She's 'Pushing Herself to the Limit With Work and Toyboy Romance'

Cher is pushing herself to her limit as she juggles a demanding workload, insiders told RadarOnline.co. The icon – who turns 80 in May – is racing to finish the long-awaited second part of her memoir, due in November 2026, as well as a new album, sources said.

"Cher likes having total control over her story, especially something this personal," said a source. "But the pressure is enormous."