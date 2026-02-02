Cher, 79, Sparks 'Dementia' Fears After Embarrassing Grammys Gaff: Veteran Singer Mistakenly Announces Luther Vandross as Winner Two Decades after Crooner's Death

She was supposed to hand Kendrick Lamar the gong for Record of the Year for his track Luther having just accepted her lifetime achievement award.

But after host Trevor Noah called her back, Cher made the catastrophic blunder which left viewers shrieking with laughter.

First she said: "And the Grammy goes to....," trailing off into an awkward pause as she stared forward before saying: "Oh! They told me it was gonna be on the prompter."

Once she realized she did in fact have to open the envelope in her hand, she did so, read it and ecstatically declared the winner: "Luther Gandross [sic]!"

Kendrick, 38, giggled with bemusement at Cher naming Vandross — who has been dead for 20 years — but he recognized that she meant his song and took the stage.