Cher Brutally Shades Dax Shepard and Thinks Wife Kristen Bell Could Do Better: 'You Must Have Something I Don't See'

Shepard decided to plead his case to Cher about why he was worthy of Bell.

"No, I'll tell you the thing that you should like about me," he began, as the If I Could Turn Back Time singer gave a slightly snide, "Okay," willing to hear him out.

"I'm not threatened by her shining. I love it. The shinier she gets, the better," Shepard raved over the Nobody Wants This star and how he loves to see her thrive and excel.

The confession melted Cher's heart and caused her to reveal that her boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards, feels the same way about her.

"Alexander is that way, too. The more I shine, the more he has one," the Mama Mia! Here We Go Again star enthused.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Cher beamed about how Edwards, 39, "is a wonderful person."

The couple began dating in 2022, causing a stir over their 40-year age gap. The superstar recently shot down reports that the two were heading for the altar after three years together.

"There are absolutely no plans for a wedding in her future," Cher's rep said on December 11 about a story that she planned to make Edwards' husband number three.