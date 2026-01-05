Your tip
Cher Brutally Shades Dax Shepard and Thinks Wife Kristen Bell Could Do Better: 'You Must Have Something I Don't See'

Cher got in several digs at Dax Shepard during her appearance on his 'Armchair Expert' podcast.

Jan. 5 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

Cher made it crystal clear she thinks Kristen Bell could have done a lot better in picking a life partner than husband Dax Shepard, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Hollywood icon, 79, claimed Shepard, 51, must have some unidentifiable quality that his wife, 45, finds redeeming after telling the comedian he "must have something that I don't see."

Cher Disses Dax Shepard Multiple Times

Cher told Shepard that Bell was 'definitely the better half' in their relationship.

Cher appeared on Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast on Monday, January 5, and made it clear he was the lucky one in his marriage to Bell.

Shepard compared his life experience overcoming a traumatic past to what the Believe singer went through, saying he "couldn't be more grateful. Ultimately, I'm in this house with this woman and these two kids...I wouldn't change a thing" about how his life turned out.

"You're lucky. She's definitely the better half," Cher noted about her Burlesque co-star with a completely straight face.

"You Must Have Something That I Don't See'

Bell looked mortified when Cher told Shepard he must have redeeming qualities that she doesn't see.

"Who would you like to see Kristen with? If you got to pick from every available bachelor... Who would be your dream partner for her? Because I know you think she could do better, and I don't disagree," Shepard asked Cher.

Bell sweetly turned to the Moonstruck star and said of her husband, "He's being self-deprecating right now," as Cher loudly protested, "I don't know!" about whom she would choose for her friend.

"I just want to know who she thinks your dream catch would be," Shepard pried, trying to get an answer, adding about Cher, "She just not sold yet on me."

"The truth is that I trust her," Cher said of Bell, then dropping the hammer, "So, you must have something that I don't see."

Bell jumped to the defense of her husband of 12 years.

Shepard's co-host, Monica Padman, jumped in with some words of wisdom that a former A-list guest on the podcast shared.

"But Reese Witherspoon said that, too. She said there's something about a smart, strong, awesome, funny woman. If they're with a man, you're like, there must be something to that man," Padman noted, to which Cher agreed, "Absolutely."

"There is. There's a lot to this man," Bell gushed about her husband of 12 years.

'I'm Not Threatened by Her Shining'

Cher said boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards loves to see her 'shine.'

Shepard decided to plead his case to Cher about why he was worthy of Bell.

"No, I'll tell you the thing that you should like about me," he began, as the If I Could Turn Back Time singer gave a slightly snide, "Okay," willing to hear him out.

"I'm not threatened by her shining. I love it. The shinier she gets, the better," Shepard raved over the Nobody Wants This star and how he loves to see her thrive and excel.

The confession melted Cher's heart and caused her to reveal that her boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards, feels the same way about her.

"Alexander is that way, too. The more I shine, the more he has one," the Mama Mia! Here We Go Again star enthused.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Cher beamed about how Edwards, 39, "is a wonderful person."

The couple began dating in 2022, causing a stir over their 40-year age gap. The superstar recently shot down reports that the two were heading for the altar after three years together.

"There are absolutely no plans for a wedding in her future," Cher's rep said on December 11 about a story that she planned to make Edwards' husband number three.

