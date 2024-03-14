The Beat Goes On: Cher And Sonny Bono's Widow Settlement Talks Fall Apart in $1 Million Battle Over Royalties

Peace talks between Cher and Sonny Bono's widow went nowhere in the bitter and long-simmering legal battle over $1 million in music royalties, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, California Judge John A. Kronstadt gave Cher and Mary Bono a chance to hash out a deal in the legal scrum that erupted in 2021 when the Believe singer claimed she was secretly severed from the cash flow.

A progress report submitted by Cher and Bono, who have filed counterclaims against each other, revealed they were unable to reach a settlement and indicated further talks are hopeless.