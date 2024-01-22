'Cheer' Star Monica Aldama's Son Hit With Child Porn Charges Weeks After She Retires as Coach
Former Navarro College cheerleading coach Monica Aldama's son has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Legal documents state that Austin Aldama was taken into custody in Navarro County, Texas, on January 18, citing a grand jury indictment against him with ten counts of possession of child porn. Records obtained by RadarOnline.com show Austin's charges also included possession with intent to promote the materials.
He was arrested at 11:36 AM and released at 1:04 PM after posting a $20k bond, this outlet can exclusively reveal.
The details are disturbing and come weeks after Monica retired as the head cheerleading coach at the center of Netflix’s Cheer series. Her 27-year-old son has been accused of having several videos with file names describing kids engaged in sex acts that are under ten years old, according to the documents obtained by TMZ.
Austin posed for his mugshot at county jail before being released on bond with several stipulations. Monica's son must submit to random drug testing and voluntary searches of his phone and computer. He's also barred from viewing any explicit images online.
Austin has yet to enter a plea.
Monica shocked the world when she announced her retirement last month after joining the squad as coach in 2000. The timing of her retirement was interesting given the lawsuit against her being recently dismissed — but now, her departure takes on a new meaning.
This is not the first explosive scandal to hit the Navarro College cheerleading team.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the standout star from the Cheer series Jerry Harris was also hit with child porn charges. Last year, he was convicted and sentenced to 12 years in prison. Harris, 24, is serving his time at FMC Lexington in Kentucky, the same facility housing Chrisley Knows Best fraudster, Julie Chrisley.
He has a release date of January 18, 2031, according to prison records.
- California Nanny Accused of Sexually Abusing 8-Month-Old Infant After Explicit Images Shared on Social Media: Affidavit
- 'Basketball Wives' Star Royce Reed Speaks Out After Dodging Prison in Child Neglect Case
- Beaten To A Pulp: ‘Party Mom’ Accused Of Hosting Secret Teen Sex Parties Gets Battered By Inmates In Jail
Monica addressed the "shocking" allegations against Harris before his conviction, stating, "Our children must be protected from abuse and exploitation, and I'm praying hard for the victims and everyone affected."
She has yet to break her silence about her son. RadarOnline.com has reached out for comment.
In December, Monica revealed her retirement.
“I always knew that my time coaching would eventually come to an end, and I would pursue other opportunities,” she said on Instagram. “I have prayed a lot about what direction God was leading me in, and it was that prayer that I felt the tug that God was pushing me into a different role and different purpose.”
“I know that I can still help effectuate changes that we need in the world, and certainly in the sport of cheerleading," she continued.
"I felt His calling and I knew the timing was right for this to be my last season coaching,” the longtime Navarro College coach continued. “He has big plans for me, and I will faithfully follow where He is leading me."