'Cheer' Star Monica Aldama's Son Hit With Child Porn Charges Weeks After She Retires as Coach

Former Navarro College cheerleading coach Monica Aldama's son has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Legal documents state that Austin Aldama was taken into custody in Navarro County, Texas, on January 18, citing a grand jury indictment against him with ten counts of possession of child porn. Records obtained by RadarOnline.com show Austin's charges also included possession with intent to promote the materials.

He was arrested at 11:36 AM and released at 1:04 PM after posting a $20k bond, this outlet can exclusively reveal.