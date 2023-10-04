GoFundMe for Missing Charlotte Sena, 9, Surpasses Goal by Nearly $40k as She's Reunited With Family After Kidnapping Suspect's Arrest
Donations are pouring in for the family of Charlotte Sena, 9, who was miraculously found safe after going missing on a bike ride, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As of October 4, nearly $44,000 has been raised, far surpassing the original $5k goal.
"Any donations will go directly to her parents to help with expenses while they spend time together as a family and transition back into some sense of normalcy," the organizer shared about how the funds will be used.
The money raised will allow them to "be together, to heal, and not worry about missed paychecks. On behalf of me, Charlotte's aunt, and our entire family, thank you."
As we previously reported, suspect Craig Nelson Ross Jr., 47, was arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping after authorities said his fingerprints matched one found on a ransom note left in the family's mailbox early Monday morning.
RadarOnline.com spoke with Saratoga County Jail today, which confirmed no additional charges have been filed at this time, although they are anticipated.
The suspect remains in custody with no bail. Police have asked anyone who may have video footage during the hours of 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. for nearby roads on Saturday to send them to authorities.
Sena vanished Saturday evening while she was on a camping trip in upstate New York with her loved ones, about 35 miles north of Albany.
The young girl was riding around a loop in the bucolic park with her friends when she decided to do one more lap by herself. When she didn't return a half hour later, her mother, Trisha, went looking for Sena. She found the bicycle but not her daughter.
Trisha then called 911 and sparked a massive search in a desperate attempt to locate her daughter. State police, forest rangers, divers, dogs, drones and helicopters were sent to the location after an Amber Alert was issued.
In a shocking turn of events, when hope started to fade, she was found alive Monday night. Sena was brought to the hospital and has since been reunited with loved ones.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul revealed what led to Ross Jr.'s arrest during a press conference.
"After some resistance, the suspect was taken into custody and immediately the little girl was found in a cabinet, covered and she was rescued," Hochul said. "She knew that she was being rescued. She knew that she was in safe hands."