GoFundMe for Missing Charlotte Sena, 9, Surpasses Goal by Nearly $40k as She's Reunited With Family After Kidnapping Suspect's Arrest

Sena vanished Saturday evening while she was on a camping trip in upstate New York with her loved ones, about 35 miles north of Albany.

The young girl was riding around a loop in the bucolic park with her friends when she decided to do one more lap by herself. When she didn't return a half hour later, her mother, Trisha, went looking for Sena. She found the bicycle but not her daughter.

Trisha then called 911 and sparked a massive search in a desperate attempt to locate her daughter. State police, forest rangers, divers, dogs, drones and helicopters were sent to the location after an Amber Alert was issued.