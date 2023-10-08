Your tip
'No One Can Tell Her What to Do': Charlie Sheen 'Very Concerned' for 'Wild-Child' Daughter Sami, 19

Charlie Sheen is concerned about his "wild-child" daughter, according to a new report.

Oct. 8 2023, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Charlie Sheen is growing concerned over his "wild-child" daughter Sami going too far after she joined OnlyFans and announced her plans to get a boob job, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Insiders close to the sitcom Playboy said he feels like it's karma catching up with him for his own untamed ways, according to a sensational report.

"Charlie's attempting to be supportive and not judge Sami, but he's very concerned. He's losing sleep over his precious girl," sources told The National Enquirer.

The 19-year-old is preparing to go under the knife for a breast augmentation and told fans there is one challenge she will be facing.

"So, I've never spoken about this on social media for good reason," Sami shared via TikTok on September 18, "because I like to keep my life private and people are very judgmental and already think I'm a f------ loser, but I think I should talk about this because there are a lot of people who are struggling in my exact situation right now."

"I have been vaping for 5 years now," she said. "I've been addicted to nicotine for five f------ years."

Sami, whom Charlie shares with ex-wife Denise Richards, revealed she would be having the augmentation done in two months and was instructed to quit at least a month before. "I'm already getting anxiety. I have not gone a single day," she confessed.

"I think me getting my boobs done is honestly going to save my life because it's forcing me to quit this," she revealed. "I've debated on postponing my surgery just because I'm too scared to quit nicotine."

Charlie previously sounded off when Sami joined OnlyFans and seemed to put some blame on Denise. "She is 18 years old now and living with her mother," he told Us Weekly in June after learning Sami would be sharing sultry snaps on the NSFW site.

The Two and a Half Men alum insisted, "This did not occur under my roof."

"I do not condone this but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity," Charlie said.

Denise offered up her own two cents at the time and said their daughter was an adult. "Sami is 18, and this decision wasn't based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices."

Insiders said at the end of the day, there is not much her famous father can say to change his daughter's mind once she has it set. "Sami follows the beat of her own drum," one tipster said. "No one can tell her what to do."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Charlie for comment.

