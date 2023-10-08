'No One Can Tell Her What to Do': Charlie Sheen 'Very Concerned' for 'Wild-Child' Daughter Sami, 19

"Charlie's attempting to be supportive and not judge Sami, but he's very concerned. He's losing sleep over his precious girl," sources told The National Enquirer.

The 19-year-old is preparing to go under the knife for a breast augmentation and told fans there is one challenge she will be facing.

"So, I've never spoken about this on social media for good reason," Sami shared via TikTok on September 18, "because I like to keep my life private and people are very judgmental and already think I'm a f------ loser, but I think I should talk about this because there are a lot of people who are struggling in my exact situation right now."

"I have been vaping for 5 years now," she said. "I've been addicted to nicotine for five f------ years."