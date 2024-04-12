Channing Tatum Tells Judge Ex Jenna Dewan Should Be Cut Off From Spousal Support as Exes Prepare to Face Off in Court

As we first reported, Dewan asked that the trial be postponed allowing her time to depose Tatum and several of his business associates. She accused her ex of creating a complex web of LLCs and companies to hide profits from the Magic Mike empire.

“Jenna contends that Channing, with the participation and assistance of his business manager and other associates has created a complex web of LLCs, holding companies, and partnerships, all of which are calculated to dilute and conceal the value of, and licensing income therefrom, the community property share of Magic Mike intellectual property and derivative assets,” her lawyer wrote.