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Home > Celebrity > Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum Denies He's Behind 'Burner' Instagram Account Trashing Ex Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles

Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles are at the center of Channing Tatum's alleged Instagram burner account controversy.
Source: MEGEA

Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles are at the center of Channing Tatum's alleged Instagram burner account controversy.

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Sept. 23 2026, Published 12:37 p.m. ET

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Channing Tatum has denied rumors that he has an alleged burner account he uses to insult his ex, RadarOnline.com can report.

The account, which had Tatum as its only follower, has repeatedly posted shady comments directed at Zoë Kravitz and her current fiancé, Harry Styles.

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'Just Here for the Hate'

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Screenshot of Channing's IG story
Source: @channingtatum / Instagram

Tatum posted on his Instagram stories to clear the air.

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One comment on @deuxmoi's paparazzi post of Kravitz and Styles leaving New York claimed the actress was being "intentional," which to them equaled "calculated" as a person.

Another comment on a different post of the couple said the user was "just here for the hate."

On a post with a headline titled "Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles Are Engaged? Inside the Alleged Secret Proposal Fans Never Saw Coming," @bidness_nonya replied, "Y'all ain't 'inside' s---."

Tatum has since taken to his Instagram Stories to set the record straight on his alleged involvement with the account.

"Yo i truly can't believe ya'll think this is what I'm doing in my free time. F------ hilarious," the 46-year-old wrote in response to the rumors. "Also why would I follow a burner account if I didn't want people to connect me to it ... But if I really need to say it, I only have one IG account."

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Kravitz Isn't the Only Celeb to Take a Hit

Screenshot of @bidness_nonya's comments on a DeuxMoi post
Source: @charry_stuarez / Twitter

The @bidness_nonya account threw shade at various celebrities, particularly Tatum's exes.

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Aside from taking swipes at Kravitz and Styles, the Instagram account also dissed other celebrities, including Tatum's ex Jenna Dewan.

“His ex-wife tried to grift his money," the account wrote. "Zoe knew she was too much of a free bird to settle down."

Tatum and Dewan divorced in 2018.

The account additionally made digs at Blake Lively, Jennifer Lopez, Cynthia Erivo, and Taylor Swift. Meanwhile, the account took time to praise Tatum himself, and even shouted out Ayo Edebiri for her role in Inside Out 2.

"He's so genuine. No false pretenses with this guy. And funny as h--- too," one reply said under a post about Tatum.

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'We Need More Harmless Celebrity Controversies'

Photo of Channing Tatum.
Source: MEGA

Accounts online wondered if the account could be Tatum or a family member.

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People online are having a ball with Tatum's supposed "burner account" being exposed.

One user on X called the situation one of "the funniest cases this year," and called for "more harmless celebrity controversies."

Some social media users also speculated the account may be owned by a family member of Tatum's, specifically his mother or sister.

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Kravitz Trades One Engagement for Another

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Tatum and Kravitz broke off their engagement in 2024.
Source: MEGA

Tatum and Kravitz broke off their engagement in 2024.

Kravitz and Tatum called off their engagement in October 2024. Tatum moved on in 2025 and is currently dating 27-year-old Inka Williams. The actress was linked to Styles that same year.

The so-called burner account has been deactivated since the start of the drama.

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