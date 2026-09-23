Channing Tatum Denies He's Behind 'Burner' Instagram Account Trashing Ex Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles

The account, which had Tatum as its only follower, has repeatedly posted shady comments directed at Zoë Kravitz and her current fiancé, Harry Styles .

Channing Tatum has denied rumors that he has an alleged burner account he uses to insult his ex, RadarOnline.com can report.

One comment on @deuxmoi's paparazzi post of Kravitz and Styles leaving New York claimed the actress was being "intentional," which to them equaled "calculated" as a person.

Another comment on a different post of the couple said the user was "just here for the hate."

On a post with a headline titled "Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles Are Engaged? Inside the Alleged Secret Proposal Fans Never Saw Coming," @bidness_nonya replied, "Y'all ain't 'inside' s---."

Tatum has since taken to his Instagram Stories to set the record straight on his alleged involvement with the account.

"Yo i truly can't believe ya'll think this is what I'm doing in my free time. F------ hilarious," the 46-year-old wrote in response to the rumors. "Also why would I follow a burner account if I didn't want people to connect me to it ... But if I really need to say it, I only have one IG account."