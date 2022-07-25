Your tip
'Ridiculous!': Chanel Iman's Estranged Mother-In-Law Slams Her Choice To Blend Families With New BF's Children

By:

Jul. 25 2022, Published 2:29 p.m. ET

NFL player Sterling Shepard's mother sounded off after his estranged wife, Chanel Iman, shared a photo of the former couple's children spending time with her new boyfriend's son.

As Radar previously reported, Iman and Shepard quietly separated in June 2021. The exes share two daughters, Cali and Cassie, while her new beau, Davon Godchaux, has a son from a past relationship.

Chanel Irman & Sterlign Shepard

"Ok. Kids meeting! This is serious!!" one fan commented under Iman's post on Sunday.

"She is still married. This is ridiculous," replied Shepard's mother in a now-deleted response captured by The Neighborhood Talk. "Signed, concerned grandmother."

Another thread showed Shepard's mother responding to a different comment rejoicing over their "blended" families, to which she replied, "[Iman] is still married, get divorced!"

When a naysayer shut her down, Iman chimed in with laughing and clapping emoji.

In January, RadarOnline.com confirmed the couple split after six years together and four years of marriage. He filed for divorce in June of last year.

Chanel Irman & Davon Godchaux

"They are going to try and remain civil and friendly towards each other," an insider told US Weekly about their plans to remain cordial while coparenting.

Iman and Shepard first met at a party in 2016.

"I approached her and asked her if she wanted a drink, and we were just talking for the rest of the party, and then we went to some club for the afterparty and kept talking. I got her number, and we went our own separate ways, but we stayed in contact," he shared about how a romance blossomed between them. "It was kind of crazy. And now that's my lady."

The wide receiver popped the question in December 2017 and enjoyed a whirlwind four-month engagement with the Victoria's Secret model before tying the knot in March 2018. According to divorce documents, their issues started in December 2020.

Iman went public with her New England Patriots star boyfriend in April of this year, sharing a photo of them packing on PDA while hitting up Coachella.

Chanel Irman & Davon Godchaux

The defensive tackle also showed love to Iman's latest photo by replying, "Family."

