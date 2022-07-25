'Ridiculous!': Chanel Iman's Estranged Mother-In-Law Slams Her Choice To Blend Families With New BF's Children

"They are going to try and remain civil and friendly towards each other," an insider told US Weekly about their plans to remain cordial while coparenting.

Iman and Shepard first met at a party in 2016.

"I approached her and asked her if she wanted a drink, and we were just talking for the rest of the party, and then we went to some club for the afterparty and kept talking. I got her number, and we went our own separate ways, but we stayed in contact," he shared about how a romance blossomed between them. "It was kind of crazy. And now that's my lady."