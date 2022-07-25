Saying The Quiet Part Out Loud: Russia Says Goal Is To Topple Ukraine President During Bloody Invasion
One of Russia’s top leaders said the quiet part out loud.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that Moscow’s goal in Ukraine is to get rid of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Radar has learned.
That move comes as little shock but is one of the first times that Russia has admitted it wants to topple the Ukrainian government. Zelenskyy has shown little desire to leave office or to negotiate peace with Russia.
The fear now is that Russia wants to change the regime in Ukraine and install its own president. One that will back Moscow and help President Vladimir Putin’s wish to rebuild the Soviet Union.
“Russian and Ukrainian people would continue to live together. We will certainly help Ukrainian people to get rid of the regime, which is absolutely anti-people and anti-historical,” Lavrov said, according to the Associated Press.
Russian forces invaded Ukraine months ago and said it was to liberate people and stop genocide. There has been no evidence to back up those claims.
The war in Ukraine has lasted longer than experts predicted. Many expected Russia’s invasion to be swift. But it has lasted longer with Ukrainian forces putting up a strong defense.
Russia could not take the capital of Kyiv and has now focused its attention on the south and east. Those areas have faced constant shelling and have seen Russian military groups take over various regions.
Throughout the war there have been concerns about Putin’s health, as he appears unsteady or facing medical complications.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ukrainian intelligence experts said Putin may have used a body double during a recent summit in Iran.
"I will only hint," Major-General Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview on Ukraine's 1+1 news channel. "Please look at the moment of Putin's exit from the plane. Is it Putin at all?"