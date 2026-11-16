Chad Lowe Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Daughter on Posthumous 14th Birthday — Weeks After Her Shocking Suicide

"She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents," the statement continued. "In fact, she was the light of our lives. Her passing is devastating for our entire family, and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time."

The family ended the statement with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

A medical examiner report later confirmed she died by suicide.

When Lowe’s older brother, Rob, heard the news of his niece's death, he dropped everything to be his side.

An insider told Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice Substack. "Chad is his little brother, and the second he heard, Hollywood stopped mattering."

"Rob knows there are no words that can fix this," a second source said. "He can't take away Chad's grief. What he can do is be present, protect his brother and make absolutely certain he never has to face this alone."