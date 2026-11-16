Chad Lowe Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Daughter on Posthumous 14th Birthday — Weeks After Her Shocking Suicide
Nov. 16 2026, Published 12:18 p.m. ET
Chad Lowe has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his late daughter on what would have been her 14th birthday.
RadarOnline.com has learned that the Life Goes On star, 38, took to Instagram to honor Fiona, who died by suicide on September 29.
'We Miss Her More Than Words Could Ever Express'
The actor posted a dance portrait of Fiona alongside his caption: "With broken hearts we honor and celebrate our beloved Fiona on what would've been her 14th birthday."
"We miss her more than words could ever express. Our love is eternal," he continued. "Thank you all for your love, support, and prayers."
Lowe's eldest daughter, Mabel Lowe, also recognized Fiona’s posthumous birthday in a social media post. The 17-year-old took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of Fiona holding a Severus Snape poster from Harry Potter.
"Happy birthday Fiona," Mabel wrote over the pic. "I miss you."
'The Light Of Our Lives'
Fiona is the middle child of Lowe and his producer wife, Kim Painter. Mabel is the couple's eldest child and their daughter Nixie, 10, is the youngest.
The Pretty Little Liars star, the younger brother of Rob Lowe, revealed Fiona's tragic passing in September and released a joint statement with wife, 52, calling her "the light of our lives."
"We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona," the statement read. "She was a loving young girl who was smart, creative and loved to dance.
'Her Passing Is Devastating for Our Entire Family'
"She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents," the statement continued. "In fact, she was the light of our lives. Her passing is devastating for our entire family, and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time."
The family ended the statement with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
A medical examiner report later confirmed she died by suicide.
When Lowe’s older brother, Rob, heard the news of his niece's death, he dropped everything to be his side.
An insider told Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice Substack. "Chad is his little brother, and the second he heard, Hollywood stopped mattering."
"Rob knows there are no words that can fix this," a second source said. "He can't take away Chad's grief. What he can do is be present, protect his brother and make absolutely certain he never has to face this alone."
Lowe has often spoken openly about how much he loved being a girl dad.
"It's so interesting because (I'm) always wanting to have my own experiences and not live in the shadow, or follow in the footsteps of somebody," the 9-1-1: Nashville director said. "I get the experience of being a girl dad. It's my life's greatest joy and privilege."
Lowe paid tribute to Fiona in November 2025 to mark her birthday, sharing a photo of her beaming in cowboy boots.
The Emmy winner wrote: "Celebrating Fiona officially becoming a teen today!! Keep dancing through life FiBear! Love you soooo much!!"