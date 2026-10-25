EXCLUSIVE: Chad Lowe Reveals Heartbreak After Death of Teenage Daughter
Oct. 25 2026, Published 9:30 a.m. ET
A shattered Chad Lowe has revealed his 13-year-old daughter, Fiona, passed away on Sept. 29, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona," the 58-year-old actor and director and his wife, Kim Painter, said in a statement. They recalled Fiona as "a loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance."
Lowe and Painter, who married in 2010, also share daughters Mabel, 17, and Nixie, 10.
Rob Lowe Rushes to Brother Chad's Side After Tragic Family Loss
"She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents," the statement continued. "In fact, she was the light of our lives. Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time."
The cause of death was tragically ruled a suicide and the family concluded the statement by writing, "If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988."
When Chad's older brother Rob Lowe, 62, heard the news of his niece's death, he dropped everything to be by Chad's side, an insider told RadarOnline.com. "Chad is his little brother, and the second he heard, Hollywood stopped mattering.
Chad Lowe Faces Another Devastating Family Tragedy
"Rob knows there are no words that can fix this," a second source said. "He can't take away Chad's grief. What he can do is be present, protect his brother and make absolutely certain he never has to face this alone."
The tragedy comes in the wake of another devastating loss for Chad, Painter, 52, and their children – the family's home was destroyed in the Palisades Fire in January 2025.
Of his daughters' reactions, he said: "I am in awe of their spirit and resilience."
Chad Lowe Called Being a Girl Dad His 'Greatest Joy'
Chad has often spoken openly about how much he loved being a girl dad.
"It's so interesting because [I'm] always wanting to have my own experiences and not live in the shadow, or follow in the footsteps of somebody," the 9-1-1: Nashville director said. "I get the experience of being a girl dad. It's my life's greatest joy and privilege."