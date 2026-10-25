EXCLUSIVE: Chad Lowe Reveals Heartbreak After Death of Teenage Daughter

"She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents," the statement continued. "In fact, she was the light of our lives. Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time."

The cause of death was tragically ruled a suicide and the family concluded the statement by writing, "If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988."

When Chad's older brother Rob Lowe, 62, heard the news of his niece's death, he dropped everything to be by Chad's side, an insider told RadarOnline.com. "Chad is his little brother, and the second he heard, Hollywood stopped mattering.