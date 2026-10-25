Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Chad Lowe Reveals Heartbreak After Death of Teenage Daughter

Chad Lowe shares his profound grief and emotional struggles following the death of his teenage daughter.
Source: MEGA

Chad Lowe has shared his profound grief and emotional struggles following the death of his teenage daughter.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 25 2026, Published 9:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A shattered Chad Lowe has revealed his 13-year-old daughter, Fiona, passed away on Sept. 29, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona," the 58-year-old actor and director and his wife, Kim Painter, said in a statement. They recalled Fiona as "a loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance."

Lowe and Painter, who married in 2010, also share daughters Mabel, 17, and Nixie, 10.

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Lowe Rushes to Brother Chad's Side After Tragic Family Loss

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Chad Lowe and Kim Painter announced the death of their 13-year-old daughter, Fiona.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Chad Lowe and Kim Painter announced the death of their 13-year-old daughter, Fiona.

Article continues below advertisement

"She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents," the statement continued. "In fact, she was the light of our lives. Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time."

The cause of death was tragically ruled a suicide and the family concluded the statement by writing, "If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988."

When Chad's older brother Rob Lowe, 62, heard the news of his niece's death, he dropped everything to be by Chad's side, an insider told RadarOnline.com. "Chad is his little brother, and the second he heard, Hollywood stopped mattering.

Article continues below advertisement

Chad Lowe Faces Another Devastating Family Tragedy

Article continues below advertisement
Rob Lowe rushed to support his brother Chad after Fiona's death, according to an insider.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Rob Lowe rushed to support his brother Chad after Fiona's death, according to an insider.

Article continues below advertisement

"Rob knows there are no words that can fix this," a second source said. "He can't take away Chad's grief. What he can do is be present, protect his brother and make absolutely certain he never has to face this alone."

The tragedy comes in the wake of another devastating loss for Chad, Painter, 52, and their children – the family's home was destroyed in the Palisades Fire in January 2025.

Of his daughters' reactions, he said: "I am in awe of their spirit and resilience."

Article continues below advertisement

Chad Lowe Called Being a Girl Dad His 'Greatest Joy'

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Britney Spears reportedly feels hurt by Madonna's decision to perform a duet with Sabrina Carpenter.

EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears 'Hurt' by Madonna's Sabrina Carpenter Duet

Sabrina Carpenter and Sydney Sweeney are reportedly vying to play Dolly Parton in a planned biopic.

EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter and Sydney Sweeney 'In Dolly Parton Biopic Race'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Painter and Chad also lost their family home in the January 2025 Palisades Fire.
Source: FS2 / Mandatory Credit: FayesVision / WENN.com / MEGA

Painter and Chad also lost their family home in the January 2025 Palisades Fire.

Chad has often spoken openly about how much he loved being a girl dad.

"It's so interesting because [I'm] always wanting to have my own experiences and not live in the shadow, or follow in the footsteps of somebody," the 9-1-1: Nashville director said. "I get the experience of being a girl dad. It's my life's greatest joy and privilege."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.