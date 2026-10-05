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Home > News > Rob Lowe

Chad Lowe's Eldest Daughter Pays Tribute to Tragic Sister Fiona, 13, Following Suicide — 'I Will Honor You Forever'

picture of chad lowe, fiona lowe and mabel lowe
Source: MEGA

Chad Lowe's eldest daughter, Mabel, paid tribute to her younger sister Fiona who tragically took her own life.

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Oct. 5 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

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Chad Lowe's eldest daughter has paid tribute to her tragic sister Fiona following her shocking death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Mabel Lowe, 17, posted a heartfelt post on Instagram days after her 13-year-old sister's cause of death was confirmed as suicide.

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'I Wish Your Short Time Here Was Easier'

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picture of chad lowe, Kim Painter and mabel lowe
Source: MEGA

Mabel, here with Chad Lowe and mom Kim Painter, recognized her sister's struggles in tribute post.

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Mabel wrote: "I love you so much, Fiona. I wish your short time here was easier, and I hope your mind is at ease now."

She added: "I will honor you forever and keep your memory alive. I love you; I hope you knew just how much."

Mabel also shared numerous pictures of her childhood with her younger sister, as well as a final photo of Fiona dancing.

The Lowe family – which also includes The Life Goes On actor’s wife, Kim Painter, and their youngest daughter, 10-year-old Nixie – announced the devastating news that Fiona died last week.

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The Lowe's Family Heartbreaking Statement

picture of chad lowe, Kim Painter, mabel lowe, fiona lowe and Nixie lowe
Source: MEGA

The Lowe family released a heartbreaking statement following Fiona's death.

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According to TMZ, Fiona died at home, and authorities were called to the house at 12:10 am. Parents at Fiona's school reportedly got an email from the principal letting them know that a student had died, as per a publication.

The email did not specify the name of the student.

Her family shared a statement which read: "We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona. She was a loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance.

"She was adored by her sisters, and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives. Her passing is devastating for our entire family, and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time."

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Rob Lowe 'Dropped Everything' to Support Family

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Chad Lowe's brother Rob Lowe rushed to be by his brother's side.

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The statement concluded: "If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988."

Chad’s father, Charles 'Chuck' Lowe, also honored Fiona one day following the announcement of her death, sharing a photo of the teen smiling at the camera as she swam in a pool. "Rest in peace, sweet Fiona," he wrote in the caption.

Fiona died at a hospital in Los Angeles last week, just weeks before her 14th birthday. Chad is the brother of '80s screen star Rob Lowe.

The West Wing actor, 62, reportedly "dropped everything" and hurried to Chad's side upon hearing the news.

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picture pf chad lowe and kim painter.
Source: MEGA

Rob Lowe has supported both his brother Chad and his wife.

A source told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack: "Chad is his little brother, and the second he heard, Hollywood stopped mattering. There was nowhere else Rob was going to be except by Chad's side."

Another insider claimed: "Rob knows there are no words that can fix this.

"He can't take away Chad's grief. What he can do is be present, protect his brother, and make absolutely certain he never has to face this alone.

"Right now, he's simply a big brother helping hold his family together."

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