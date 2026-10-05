Chad Lowe's Eldest Daughter Pays Tribute to Tragic Sister Fiona, 13, Following Suicide — 'I Will Honor You Forever'

Mabel Lowe, 17, posted a heartfelt post on Instagram days after her 13-year-old sister's cause of death was confirmed as suicide .

Chad Lowe's eldest daughter has paid tribute to her tragic sister Fiona following her shocking death , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Mabel, here with Chad Lowe and mom Kim Painter, recognized her sister's struggles in tribute post.

Mabel wrote: "I love you so much, Fiona. I wish your short time here was easier, and I hope your mind is at ease now."

She added: "I will honor you forever and keep your memory alive. I love you; I hope you knew just how much."

Mabel also shared numerous pictures of her childhood with her younger sister, as well as a final photo of Fiona dancing.

The Lowe family – which also includes The Life Goes On actor’s wife, Kim Painter, and their youngest daughter, 10-year-old Nixie – announced the devastating news that Fiona died last week.