EXCLUSIVE: CBS Mornings' Last Laugh on Stephen Colbert — How Show Bosses Completely Ignored 'Late Show' Host's Long Goodbye
June 18 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Funnyman Stephen Colbert's final Late Show episode was ignored on-air by colleagues on CBS Mornings on orders from network news honcho Tom Cibrowski, sources told RadarOnline.com.
The daytime show's emcees, Gayle King, Nate Burleson and fill-in host Major Garrett, zipped their lips and didn't cover the end of Colbert's 11-year run.
Colbert Sketch Sparks CBS Backlash
King, however, did gush on her personal Instagram account: "I can't imagine late night without Stephen @colbert."
Insiders said the directive was issued because CBS News President Cibrowski was rubbed the wrong way by a May 14 Late Show sketch that mocked the network's Evening News anchor, Tony Dokoupil, for failing to obtain a visa in time for President Donald Trump's state visit to China and instead broadcasting from nearly 1,000 miles away in Taiwan.
The clip depicted Dokoupil as a man with a pumpkin on his head, along with the description "live from wrong China," and skewered CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss by portraying her as a baseball bat-wielding biddy.
But sources said the apparent dust-up is just one of many problems piling up at the Tiffany Network as Weiss revamps the ratings-challenged news division – changes that critics have characterized as shifting to appease conservatives.
Dokoupil's CBS Evening News managed to attract 4 million viewers for the first time in weeks during the five-day period that ended May 22 – but still trailed its broadcast rivals on ABC and NBC.
Another Blow for CBS News
Meanwhile, 60 Minutes – the storied CBS newsmagazine – has experienced a talent drain.
Correspondent Anderson Cooper recently left after nearly two decades, claiming he wanted more time with his kids, and journalist Sharyn Alfonsi's contract was not renewed – causing her to depart nearly six months after her segment on a brutal Salvadoran prison housing U.S.-deported Venezuelans was temporarily pulled, a move that she alleged was made for "political" reasons.
CBS Fans Demand Weiss Ouster
One watcher fumes: "Bari Weiss should be fired. All she has done is make CBS terrible. Ratings way down. I don't watch CBS news anymore, watched for about 30 years."
Citing three iconic CBS figures, another viewer said: "Murrow, Cronkite and Paley are rolling in their graves."