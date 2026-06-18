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Home > Exclusives > Stephen Colbert
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EXCLUSIVE: CBS Mornings' Last Laugh on Stephen Colbert — How Show Bosses Completely Ignored 'Late Show' Host's Long Goodbye

cbs mornings ignores stephen colberts late show goodbye
Source: MEGA

CBS Mornings reportedly overlooked Stephen Colbert's lengthy 'Late Show' farewell amid network tensions.

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June 18 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Funnyman Stephen Colbert's final Late Show episode was ignored on-air by colleagues on CBS Mornings on orders from network news honcho Tom Cibrowski, sources told RadarOnline.com.

The daytime show's emcees, Gayle King, Nate Burleson and fill-in host Major Garrett, zipped their lips and didn't cover the end of Colbert's 11-year run.

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Colbert Sketch Sparks CBS Backlash

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Sources claimed Tom Cibrowski ordered 'CBS Morning' hosts Gayle King, Nate Burleson and Major Garrett not to mention Stephen Colbert's final 'Late Show' episode.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Sources claimed Tom Cibrowski ordered 'CBS Morning' hosts Gayle King, Nate Burleson and Major Garrett not to mention Stephen Colbert's final 'Late Show' episode.

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King, however, did gush on her personal Instagram account: "I can't imagine late night without Stephen @colbert."

Insiders said the directive was issued because CBS News President Cibrowski was rubbed the wrong way by a May 14 Late Show sketch that mocked the network's Evening News anchor, Tony Dokoupil, for failing to obtain a visa in time for President Donald Trump's state visit to China and instead broadcasting from nearly 1,000 miles away in Taiwan.

The clip depicted Dokoupil as a man with a pumpkin on his head, along with the description "live from wrong China," and skewered CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss by portraying her as a baseball bat-wielding biddy.

But sources said the apparent dust-up is just one of many problems piling up at the Tiffany Network as Weiss revamps the ratings-challenged news division – changes that critics have characterized as shifting to appease conservatives.

Dokoupil's CBS Evening News managed to attract 4 million viewers for the first time in weeks during the five-day period that ended May 22 – but still trailed its broadcast rivals on ABC and NBC.

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Another Blow for CBS News

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A 'Late Show' sketch mocking Tony Dokoupil reportedly fueled tensions between Colbert and CBS News leadership.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

A 'Late Show' sketch mocking Tony Dokoupil reportedly fueled tensions between Colbert and CBS News leadership.

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Meanwhile, 60 Minutes – the storied CBS newsmagazine – has experienced a talent drain.

Correspondent Anderson Cooper recently left after nearly two decades, claiming he wanted more time with his kids, and journalist Sharyn Alfonsi's contract was not renewed – causing her to depart nearly six months after her segment on a brutal Salvadoran prison housing U.S.-deported Venezuelans was temporarily pulled, a move that she alleged was made for "political" reasons.

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CBS Fans Demand Weiss Ouster

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Viewers criticized Bari Weiss' leadership of CBS News, with some blaming her for declining ratings and changes at the network.
Source: THEFREEPRESS/YOUTUBE

Viewers criticized Bari Weiss' leadership of CBS News, with some blaming her for declining ratings and changes at the network.

One watcher fumes: "Bari Weiss should be fired. All she has done is make CBS terrible. Ratings way down. I don't watch CBS news anymore, watched for about 30 years."

Citing three iconic CBS figures, another viewer said: "Murrow, Cronkite and Paley are rolling in their graves."

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