EXCLUSIVE: CBS Mornings' Last Laugh on Stephen Colbert — How Show Bosses Completely Ignored 'Late Show' Host's Long Goodbye

King, however, did gush on her personal Instagram account: "I can't imagine late night without Stephen @colbert."

Insiders said the directive was issued because CBS News President Cibrowski was rubbed the wrong way by a May 14 Late Show sketch that mocked the network's Evening News anchor, Tony Dokoupil, for failing to obtain a visa in time for President Donald Trump's state visit to China and instead broadcasting from nearly 1,000 miles away in Taiwan.

The clip depicted Dokoupil as a man with a pumpkin on his head, along with the description "live from wrong China," and skewered CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss by portraying her as a baseball bat-wielding biddy.

But sources said the apparent dust-up is just one of many problems piling up at the Tiffany Network as Weiss revamps the ratings-challenged news division – changes that critics have characterized as shifting to appease conservatives.

Dokoupil's CBS Evening News managed to attract 4 million viewers for the first time in weeks during the five-day period that ended May 22 – but still trailed its broadcast rivals on ABC and NBC.