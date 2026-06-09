CBS Crisis: Explosive Transcript of Unaired '60 Minutes' Interview Leaks After Scott Pelley's Shock Firing Following Bari Weiss Showdown

Justice alleged Pelley's approach was "callous" and "lacked empathy."

During the interview, Pelley, 68, and Justice, 47, discussed the group's claim that the Biden Administration launched an investigation into them. Moms for Liberty is a right-wing organization which advocates against materials in schools that mention LGBTQ rights, race and ethnicity, critical race theory and discrimination.

The Southern Poverty Law Center featured the group on their "hate map," branding the organization a "far-right organization that engages in anti-student inclusion activities."

Justice alleged an FBI agent contacted a mom in their network. However, Justice claimed, Pelley pushed back, accusing her of lying.

In one portion of the alleged transcript, obtained by Daily Mail, Justice claimed, "You see a blatant disregard for parental rights and then the FBI calls you."

However, Pelley refuted the claim, telling Justice the FBI doesn't call – they visit. Justice replied, "You obviously haven't done your research."

Pelley didn't back down, though, insisting he was well-informed on the topic.

Justice said, "The FBI called a parent on the phone. I testified before Congress in March of this year. I have my testimony here if you'd like to read it."

Pelley replied, "That didn't happen, that didn't happen. That just strains incredulity."

According to the alleged transcript, Justice agreed to stop the conversation's direction as she didn't want to "embarrass" Pelley, who replied, "Well, I'm not embarrassed but that didn't happen."