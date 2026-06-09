CBS Crisis: Explosive Transcript of Unaired '60 Minutes' Interview Leaks After Scott Pelley's Shock Firing Following Bari Weiss Showdown
June 9 2026, Published 4:02 p.m. ET
CBS' continued freefall was exasperated by a recent leak of an allegedly scrapped 60 Minutes episode where now-fired Scott Pelley spoke with Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice.
The nonprofit decided to release the interview transcript following Pelley's dismissal in an effort to combat the reporter's vitriol against the network, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Moms for Liberty Leaks an Explosive Transcript
Justice alleged Pelley's approach was "callous" and "lacked empathy."
During the interview, Pelley, 68, and Justice, 47, discussed the group's claim that the Biden Administration launched an investigation into them. Moms for Liberty is a right-wing organization which advocates against materials in schools that mention LGBTQ rights, race and ethnicity, critical race theory and discrimination.
The Southern Poverty Law Center featured the group on their "hate map," branding the organization a "far-right organization that engages in anti-student inclusion activities."
Justice alleged an FBI agent contacted a mom in their network. However, Justice claimed, Pelley pushed back, accusing her of lying.
In one portion of the alleged transcript, obtained by Daily Mail, Justice claimed, "You see a blatant disregard for parental rights and then the FBI calls you."
However, Pelley refuted the claim, telling Justice the FBI doesn't call – they visit. Justice replied, "You obviously haven't done your research."
Pelley didn't back down, though, insisting he was well-informed on the topic.
Justice said, "The FBI called a parent on the phone. I testified before Congress in March of this year. I have my testimony here if you'd like to read it."
Pelley replied, "That didn't happen, that didn't happen. That just strains incredulity."
According to the alleged transcript, Justice agreed to stop the conversation's direction as she didn't want to "embarrass" Pelley, who replied, "Well, I'm not embarrassed but that didn't happen."
Tiffany Justices Accuses Scott Pelley of Being 'Callous'
Justice further alleged Pelley was distant while she sifted through material she claimed was present at schools. She told the Mail, "When I was reading from the books, the sexually graphic books, which included rape, pedophilia, incest, masturbation and more, he sat there with his glasses between his lips and watched me."
She added, "Afterwards, one of the people that was there with us was like, 'I think he liked it.' If he had been trying to embarrass me or make me feel uncomfortable, he picked the wrong girl for that."
In the portion of the interview that aired, the co-founder appeared to dodge questions from Pelley.
Radar contacted a representative for Moms for Liberty and 60 Minutes.
Pelley Allegedly Slams Bari Weiss
Justice's claim arrived after Pelley's firing from his post at CBS, which went through a series of internal shakeups.
In early June, Pelley was reportedly excused from the network following a clash with executive producer Nick Bilton in an all-staff meeting. Further, Pelley allegedly expressed issue with the leadership of CBS News editor in chief Bari Weiss.
In response, Pelley said in a statement, "The leadership of 60 Minutes is no longer recognizable. The principles I hold dear are gone, and so I must leave as well."
Reports indicated Pelley was considering legal action against the network.
Bari Weiss Shepherds in Staff Shakeups
Weiss, 42, was previously accused of suppressing CBS reporters' work, including a different contentious 60 Minutes episode which featured a Trump-critical slant.
Just hours before air, an episode about Venezuelan men who were deported by the Trump administration to El Salvador's CECOT mega-prison was yanked.
According to The New York Times, the journalist on the story, Sharyl Alfonsi, told her co-workers that CBS’ decision was “not an editorial decision” but “a political one." In a note obtained by the publication, Alfonsi described the segment change as “corporate censorship.”
“We are trading 50 years of ‘gold standard’ reputation for a single week of political quiet,” she added.