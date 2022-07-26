Casey Anthony Rumored Cop Lover Loses Court Battle To Silence Vlogger

But Palm Beach County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl A. Caracuzzo flatly rejected Allison’s stalking claim because Vielma confronted him while he was on duty and in uniform.

“This Court needs to turn to whether the speech and actions of Ms. Vielma is of public or private significance,” the judge wrote in the July 21st order. “The Court finds that the actual encounters of Ms. Vielma are of public significance as she made contact and spoke to him while he was working in his capacity of an officer.”