Florida Cop: I’m Not Casey Anthony’s Secret Lover, Sergeant Tells Radar As He Breaks Silence On Romance Rumors

Also caught in the tempest is Thelma Moya, who shot to fame last year by pouring a drink on Casey’s lap during a cat fight at O’Shea’s Irish Pub. She exclusively told RadarOnline.com that the video blogger ruined her life and denied the barroom scrum was over the hunky Allison.

The soap opera erupted last month when a video blogger, who goes by the nom de guerre "AcuraAmanda," reposted the infamous video of a fedora-wearing Casey reporting the drink-throwing incident to police.