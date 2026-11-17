EXCLUSIVE: Carole Radziwill's 'RHONY' Return Sparks Kennedy Family Tensions
Nov. 17 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
The privacy-craving Kennedy clan wants chatterbox Carole Radziwill to zip her lip and stop talking about them, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Real Housewives of New York City star and former broadcast journalist, 63, married into the famed political family in 1994 when she tied the knot with Anthony Radziwill – nephew of former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.
They were still married at the time of his death from cancer in August 1999.
Carole Radziwill's Tragic Kennedy Family Ties Resurface on 'RHONY'
Through Anthony, she also became close friends with his cousin John F. Kennedy Jr. and JFK Jr.'s wife, Carolyn Bessette, both of whom died in a plane crash just one month before Carole was widowed.
"She married into American royalty. But you cannot inherit class," a society insider told RadarOnline.com about the reality star, who wrote about all three losses in her 2005 New York Times bestseller What Remains: A Memoir of Fate, Friendship and Love.
Carole has continued to speak about their deaths during her RHONY stints – and on the most recent season called it "bittersweet" to see "some of the most traumatic years of my life" rehashed on Ryan Murphy's TV series Love Story, which focuses on JFK Jr. and Bessette's tragic tale.
On the current season of RHONY, which sees Carole return after an eight-year hiatus, the Peabody Award winner has been frequently asked by her costars about her late friends, thanks to the popularity of Love Story.
Kennedy Family Reportedly Wants Distance From Carole Radziwill Amid Controversy
But the insider added: "The family wants distance from Carole. They're tired of seeing the Kennedy name dragged into another embarrassing headline. As far as some relatives are concerned, she's a fame-hungry grifter who simply cannot walk away from the spotlight."
Other recent headlines have referred to Carole's past friendship with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's jailed madam Ghislaine Maxwell and a string of parking tickets in New York City.
Kennedy Family 'Wants Nothing to Do' With Carole Radziwill, Insider Claims
"She turned a prestigious family connection into a celebrity brand," the source said. "But sharing a famous surname doesn't mean the family has to embrace everything she does.
"Enough is enough. They want privacy. Carole wants publicity. They want nothing to do with the circus."