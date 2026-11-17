Through Anthony, she also became close friends with his cousin John F. Kennedy Jr. and JFK Jr.'s wife, Carolyn Bessette, both of whom died in a plane crash just one month before Carole was widowed.

"She married into American royalty. But you cannot inherit class," a society insider told RadarOnline.com about the reality star, who wrote about all three losses in her 2005 New York Times bestseller What Remains: A Memoir of Fate, Friendship and Love.

Carole has continued to speak about their deaths during her RHONY stints – and on the most recent season called it "bittersweet" to see "some of the most traumatic years of my life" rehashed on Ryan Murphy's TV series Love Story, which focuses on JFK Jr. and Bessette's tragic tale.

On the current season of RHONY, which sees Carole return after an eight-year hiatus, the Peabody Award winner has been frequently asked by her costars about her late friends, thanks to the popularity of Love Story.