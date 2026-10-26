EXCLUSIVE: Carnie Wilson Opens Up About Depression and Addiction Fears

Her dad, who died in June 2025 at 82, "was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and my grandma had pretty gnarly depression," revealed the Wilson Phillips singer, 58, who's been sober since 2004.

"As I've gotten older, I can't sit with my own emotions too much. I like to reach my hand out and connect with people because it makes me feel better too."

Carnie – who shares daughters Lola and Luci with musician husband Robert Bonfiglio – confessed: "Every day is different."

"Because of my sobriety, my program is one day at a time. I have to just know that one day I might wake up and be like, 'The sky's falling, everything sucks, I'm scared of everything,'" she revealed.