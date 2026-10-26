EXCLUSIVE: Carnie Wilson Opens Up About Depression and Addiction Fears
Oct. 26 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Carnie Wilson confesses managing her mental health issues hasn't been easy – especially after two family members faced similar problems, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Both her famed father, Beach Boys cofounder Brian Wilson, and grandmother battled mental illness – and she's struggled with depression and addiction.
Carnie Wilson Opens Up About Family's Mental Health Struggles
Her dad, who died in June 2025 at 82, "was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and my grandma had pretty gnarly depression," revealed the Wilson Phillips singer, 58, who's been sober since 2004.
"As I've gotten older, I can't sit with my own emotions too much. I like to reach my hand out and connect with people because it makes me feel better too."
Carnie – who shares daughters Lola and Luci with musician husband Robert Bonfiglio – confessed: "Every day is different."
"Because of my sobriety, my program is one day at a time. I have to just know that one day I might wake up and be like, 'The sky's falling, everything sucks, I'm scared of everything,'" she revealed.
Carnie Wilson Reveals Anxiety Over Physical Activity
"And some days I wake up and I'm like, 'I feel really good today, I got a good sleep.' I know this sounds silly, but I'm trying to challenge myself more to face my fears."
As part of that challenge, Carnie recently walked up a "massive" hill in Nashville even though it gave her immediate "anxiety."
"One of my fears is walking up hills and just being really physical because I'm just so out of shape," revealed Carnie, who has opened up about her weight loss journey in two memoirs, Gut Feelings (2001) and I'm Still Hungry (2004).
Carnie Wilson Reveals How She Copes With Anxiety
"I know it sounds silly, but I'm really proud that I did it. I have to be my own advocate sometimes and tell myself I can do something when I'm too scared."
When bad days hit, she's developed hacks to deal with it.
"I check in with myself. I pray. I take baths. I try to drink a lot of water. I spend time with my children. I try to make the days really meaningful," she said. "I know what it's like to be in a dark place and I know what it's like to turn that around."