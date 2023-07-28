Carlee Russell Arrested and Charged Over Abduction Hoax, Faces Up to 2 Years Behind Bars — See Mugshot
Carlee Russell was charged with two misdemeanors on Friday on the heels of her elaborate abduction story, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The arrest warrant was issued earlier today and she surrendered to authorities, accompanied by her attorney. Russell could be seen smiling in a new mugshot.
The nursing student, who recently turned 26 and received visitors at home on her birthday, was hit with two class A charges that are each punishable by up to one year behind bars: false reporting to law enforcement authorities and falsely reporting an incident.
"What we're dealing with is a young lady who made a huge mistake. She's been arrested and she's been charged and she's eager to finish up and be through with it. She's dealing with some issues," Russell's attorney, Emory Anthony, told TMZ. "We will look forward to going to court."
Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis shared the update on Friday, confirming Russell has been released from jail after posting a $2,000 bond.
"The story opens wounds for families whose loved ones really were victims of kidnappings," he said during a press conference. "Existing laws only allowed the charges that were filed to be filed."
Russel sent shockwaves when Derzis told reporters on Monday that her disappearance was a "hoax," reading a statement provided to police by Russell's attorney acknowledging that "there was no kidnapping" on July 13.
"My client did not see a baby on the side of the road," Derzis read via her attorney. "My client did not leave the Hoover area when she was identified as a missing person. My client did not have any help in this incident. This was a single act done by herself."
Russell's boyfriend, Thomar Simmons, who had vehemently defended her amid the ordeal later posted a lengthy statement, revealing his shock and disappointment.
"She was literally fighting for her life for 48 hours, so until she's physically and mentally stable again," he previously said, noting Russel would not be able to give any updates or the whereabouts of her "kidnapper" until she recovered from the incident.
He has since stopped following her and removed Russell from his social media accounts.
"Carlee's actions created hurt, confusion and dishonesty. I was made aware of the false narrative after coming to the defense of my ex Carlee Russell," Simmons wrote in a follow-up message. "I strongly feel exactly like you all, blindsided with Carlee's actions."
"Myself and my family's nature was to react in love, and genuine concern. We are disgusted from the outcome of this entire situation," he continued.