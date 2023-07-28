Carlee Russell Arrested and Charged Over Abduction Hoax, Faces Up to 2 Years Behind Bars — See Mugshot

The nursing student, who recently turned 26 and received visitors at home on her birthday, was hit with two class A charges that are each punishable by up to one year behind bars: false reporting to law enforcement authorities and falsely reporting an incident.

"What we're dealing with is a young lady who made a huge mistake. She's been arrested and she's been charged and she's eager to finish up and be through with it. She's dealing with some issues," Russell's attorney, Emory Anthony, told TMZ. "We will look forward to going to court."

Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis shared the update on Friday, confirming Russell has been released from jail after posting a $2,000 bond.