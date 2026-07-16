EXCLUSIVE: Fans Slam Cardi B's 'Poor Me' Posts — Blinged-Up Rapper's Poverty Claims are Crushed
July 16 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Fans are slamming Cardi B for crowing "I don't have no money," while flaunting over $50,000 worth of designer bags and boots, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The luxury-loving Drip rapper – who's worth a whopping $100million – jokingly cried poor mouth as she showed off a treasure trove of chichi Chanel accessories on TikTok.
Cardi Flaunts Lavish Designer Collection
Holding up a Chanel 25 mini lambskin and gold-tone handbag with an $8,400 price tag, Cardi boasted: "This is the hardest bag to get at Chanel. I got so lucky getting her.
"I'm trying to get her sister. I try not to wear her too much because I don't want to dirty her because she's so exclusive."
Next up, the shameless shopaholic flashed the Chanel 25 Hobo bag in green caviar leather trimmed in gold hardware. It carries a resale price of $10,500.
"She's gorge," gushed Cardi – whose recent Little Miss Drama tour grossed $70million.
"I love a green bag because it goes with blues, reds, and it's a fun color to wear in the daytime."
Then, showing off superhero-like red and black stretch boots with a thick gold heel and a $3,575 blue vanity case with a Superman-inspired enamel logo, Cardi said she needed "something fly when I save New York City."
Sparking Fan Outrage
Last but not least, Cardi unveiled her priciest get – a burgundy giraffe flap bag available on resale websites for $29,500.
"I've got the perfect outfit for this bag," the Grammy winner said. "I just don't know where I'll wear it."
The WAP singer wrapped up the ostentatious display with a smug smile, saying: "Don't get it twisted just because you see these things, I don't have no money. This is all an illusion."
The cheeky comment sent fans to social media to vent their outrage.
Luxury Boast Triggers Online Backlash
"Cardi please girl not now I am struggling to pay my bills," wrote one follower.
Another howled: "Sis, this not for us. Let us know when you go to Walmart."
Yet another asked: "Send me your old things you don't need."
One fan pleaded: "Girl, you wanna send me 15K for student loans?"
Another quizzed: "If Cardi is broke, then what am I?"