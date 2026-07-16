EXCLUSIVE: Fans Slam Cardi B's 'Poor Me' Posts — Blinged-Up Rapper's Poverty Claims are Crushed

Holding up a Chanel 25 mini lambskin and gold-tone handbag with an $8,400 price tag, Cardi boasted: "This is the hardest bag to get at Chanel. I got so lucky getting her.

"I'm trying to get her sister. I try not to wear her too much because I don't want to dirty her because she's so exclusive."

Next up, the shameless shopaholic flashed the Chanel 25 Hobo bag in green caviar leather trimmed in gold hardware. It carries a resale price of $10,500.

"She's gorge," gushed Cardi – whose recent Little Miss Drama tour grossed $70million.

"I love a green bag because it goes with blues, reds, and it's a fun color to wear in the daytime."

Then, showing off superhero-like red and black stretch boots with a thick gold heel and a $3,575 blue vanity case with a Superman-inspired enamel logo, Cardi said she needed "something fly when I save New York City."