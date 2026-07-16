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EXCLUSIVE: Fans Slam Cardi B's 'Poor Me' Posts — Blinged-Up Rapper's Poverty Claims are Crushed

cardi b backlash poor me posts lavish lifestyle
Source: MEGA

Cardi B is facing backlash after fans criticized her 'Poor Me' posts despite her lavish lifestyle.

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July 16 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Fans are slamming Cardi B for crowing "I don't have no money," while flaunting over $50,000 worth of designer bags and boots, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The luxury-loving Drip rapper – who's worth a whopping $100million – jokingly cried poor mouth as she showed off a treasure trove of chichi Chanel accessories on TikTok.

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Cardi Flaunts Lavish Designer Collection

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Cardi B showcased a collection of Chanel accessories worth more than $50,000 in a TikTok video.
Source: C Flanigan/imageSPACE / MEGA

Cardi B showcased a collection of Chanel accessories worth more than $50,000 in a TikTok video.

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Holding up a Chanel 25 mini lambskin and gold-tone handbag with an $8,400 price tag, Cardi boasted: "This is the hardest bag to get at Chanel. I got so lucky getting her.

"I'm trying to get her sister. I try not to wear her too much because I don't want to dirty her because she's so exclusive."

Next up, the shameless shopaholic flashed the Chanel 25 Hobo bag in green caviar leather trimmed in gold hardware. It carries a resale price of $10,500.

"She's gorge," gushed Cardi – whose recent Little Miss Drama tour grossed $70million.

"I love a green bag because it goes with blues, reds, and it's a fun color to wear in the daytime."

Then, showing off superhero-like red and black stretch boots with a thick gold heel and a $3,575 blue vanity case with a Superman-inspired enamel logo, Cardi said she needed "something fly when I save New York City."

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Sparking Fan Outrage

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The 'WAP' rapper joked, 'I don't have no money,' after showing off luxury designer items.
Source: Image Press Agency / MEGA

The 'WAP' rapper joked, 'I don't have no money,' after showing off luxury designer items.

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Last but not least, Cardi unveiled her priciest get – a burgundy giraffe flap bag available on resale websites for $29,500.

"I've got the perfect outfit for this bag," the Grammy winner said. "I just don't know where I'll wear it."

The WAP singer wrapped up the ostentatious display with a smug smile, saying: "Don't get it twisted just because you see these things, I don't have no money. This is all an illusion."

The cheeky comment sent fans to social media to vent their outrage.

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Luxury Boast Triggers Online Backlash

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Fans criticized Cardi B's 'I don't have no money' remark as they reacted on social media.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Fans criticized Cardi B's 'I don't have no money' remark as they reacted on social media.

"Cardi please girl not now I am struggling to pay my bills," wrote one follower.

Another howled: "Sis, this not for us. Let us know when you go to Walmart."

Yet another asked: "Send me your old things you don't need."

One fan pleaded: "Girl, you wanna send me 15K for student loans?"

Another quizzed: "If Cardi is broke, then what am I?"

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