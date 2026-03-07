EXCLUSIVE: One of World's Biggest Supermodels at Center of 'Agoraphobia' Panic Over Her Social Media Fears

The 33-year-old, one of the world's most recognizable supermodels and an actress known for films including Suicide Squad, said she is trying to exercise "self-control" rather than delete Instagram outright, even as she describes the platform as "terrifying."

Cara Delevingne has opened up about her fear of social media spiraling into real-world anxiety, admitting constant exposure to online negativity can leave her feeling so overwhelmed she does not want to leave the house, which RadarOnline.com can reveal has sparked fears she is on the verge of suffering agoraphobia.

Delevingne explained she is consciously attempting to retrain the algorithm by seeking out positive content, particularly stories about women and marginalized communities. Her comments come as she continues to speak publicly about sobriety and mental health following years of addiction struggles that she has previously described as leaving her at rock bottom.

Delevingne said, "That (Instagram) algorithm is not meant for good things. I haven't gotten to the point where I've deleted Instagram off my phone yet, but I'm constantly working on self-control because I find myself going on there without even realizing I am… It's terrifying."

She added, "I do follow a lot of accounts about doing good things and good news. There's this one account for good news about women. That always makes me happy because I feel like when the pendulum is swinging so far the other way – women's rights are getting taken away, people of color, or the queer community – we have to try and push it the other way. If I'm constantly in fear, then I just don't leave the house, which then nothing is ever going to get done."