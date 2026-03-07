EXCLUSIVE: One of World's Biggest Supermodels at Center of 'Agoraphobia' Panic Over Her Social Media Fears
March 7 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Cara Delevingne has opened up about her fear of social media spiraling into real-world anxiety, admitting constant exposure to online negativity can leave her feeling so overwhelmed she does not want to leave the house, which RadarOnline.com can reveal has sparked fears she is on the verge of suffering agoraphobia.
The 33-year-old, one of the world's most recognizable supermodels and an actress known for films including Suicide Squad, said she is trying to exercise "self-control" rather than delete Instagram outright, even as she describes the platform as "terrifying."
Cara Delevingne's 'Terrifying' Life
Delevingne explained she is consciously attempting to retrain the algorithm by seeking out positive content, particularly stories about women and marginalized communities. Her comments come as she continues to speak publicly about sobriety and mental health following years of addiction struggles that she has previously described as leaving her at rock bottom.
Delevingne said, "That (Instagram) algorithm is not meant for good things. I haven't gotten to the point where I've deleted Instagram off my phone yet, but I'm constantly working on self-control because I find myself going on there without even realizing I am… It's terrifying."
She added, "I do follow a lot of accounts about doing good things and good news. There's this one account for good news about women. That always makes me happy because I feel like when the pendulum is swinging so far the other way – women's rights are getting taken away, people of color, or the queer community – we have to try and push it the other way. If I'm constantly in fear, then I just don't leave the house, which then nothing is ever going to get done."
Cara Delevingne Must 'Protect Her Peace'
Sources close to Delevingne told us the model has become increasingly mindful of how digital spaces affect her mental health.
One friend said, "She is very aware that social media can distort reality. When Cara talks about not leaving the house, she is describing a genuine spiral – the sense that the world feels hostile because of what she is consuming online."
And an industry insider added: "There has been real concern about how much pressure she absorbs from constant commentary and whether this could tip over into full-blown agoraphobia. She is one of the most followed women in fashion, and that visibility comes with a psychological toll.
"Cara has worked hard on her sobriety and stability. Protecting her peace now means being deliberate about what she lets into her head – including algorithms."
Delevingne has previously spoken about reclaiming her life after giving up drugs and alcohol. Reflecting on her recovery, she said substance abuse had not been the coping mechanism she once believed it to be.
The model added: "I used to think drugs and alcohol helped me cope… but they didn't (help me) – they kept me sad and super depressed. I feel like I've got my power back and I'm not being controlled by other things."
She also described an unexpected physical adjustment after becoming sober nearly two years ago.
Delevingne said: "Nearly two years ago, when I got sober, I thought, 'I probably won't go out as much, my life's probably going to change.' And to be honest, I went out way more than before, which is great, apart from when you go out, you drink a hell of a lot of sugar.
"I'd wake up in the morning with a terrible headache, and I was like, 'What?' I'm sober to be healthy and to be happy. Instead, I feel left with pain."