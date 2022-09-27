Cara Delevingne Sneaks Off To Paris, Spotted For First Time Since Erratic Airport Video As Concerns Grow Over Model’s Mental Health
Cara Delevingne has emerged in Paris. The model, 30, attempted to go incognito at the Charles de Gaulle Airport on Monday for the city's fashion week.
This marks the first sighting of Delevingne since she was shoeless and acting erratically at an airport in Los Angeles, adding to the growing concerns over her mental wellbeing, RadarOnline.com has learned.
After ditching her own event at New York Fashion Week, Delevingne popped up in the city of love. Attempting to shield herself from being recognized, the runway vixen covered up in a face mask, sunglasses, and a black beanie.
Her outfit didn't keep attention away.
Delevingne wore a mismatch of patterns from head to toe, making everyone stop and stare. Sporting a scrunchie around her wrist and a pair of headphones around her neck, the Only Murders In The Building actress looked tense while walking through the airport by herself.
In the photos, she was seen clinging to her cell phone and appearing to frantically text someone.
Delevingne's appearance in Paris comes as sources told RadarOnline.com that her friends staged a dramatic intervention over her concerning behavior. As we reported, a video showed the model jittery and shoeless while trying to board Jay-Z's private jet.
At the airport, she was spotted spinning in circles and consistently dropping her phone.
"Partying is one thing. But you're starting to let down your friends, colleagues, and business partners and that's not like you," a pal reportedly told Delevingne, telling her it would be in her best interests to seek help.
Her Suicide Squad co-star Margot Robbie was spotted leaving Delevingne's home earlier this month, appearing emotional when she walked out the door.
From changing her clothing on the streets in broad daylight to being covered in bruises, Delevingne's troublesome antics continue to play out in public. Adding to worry, a recent interview emerged, where the model revealed she didn't think she'd live past her twenties.
After turning 30 on August 12, she told Stylist Magazine, "Honestly, I didn't think I'd be alive at this age." Getting candid about her struggles, the Only Murders In The Building actress explained, "I literally couldn't wait to turn 30, because the 20s are f------ hard.
"You're basically still a teenager — but you're meant to be an adult and everyone's telling you this is the best time of your life."