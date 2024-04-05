Your tip
Cara Delevingne's Friends Concerned for 'Devastated' Model After Her $7 Million Home Went Up in Flames: Report

cara delevingne friends concerned model after house fire pp
Source: BB/MEGA; London Entertainment/MEGA

"She's been doing really well, but there's no denying this sort of stress can be a huge trigger for a relapse," said the tipster close to Delevingne.

By:

Apr. 5 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Cara Delevingne's $7 million home in Los Angeles went up in flames last month, ridding the model of the place she once called home and many of her worldly possessions.

Now, insiders fear the cover girl could fall off the wagon due to the trauma from the whole ordeal, according to a new report. "She's totally devastated," a concerned source close to Delevingne said. "The only solace is her two beloved cats were saved, but she's still struggling."

cara delevingne friends concerned model after house fire
Source: APEX / MEGA

Delevingne's $7 million home in Los Angeles went up in flames in mid March.

The Suicide Squad actress was away in London when an electrical issue caused a fire at her sprawling address that spiraled out of control due to high winds in the area, as RadarOnline.com previously reported. The roof of the 6,650-square-foot home collapsed in shocking photos showing its charred remains following a blaze that started at the back of the residence, going on to engulf one room before spreading into the attic.

"There's a big worry that the stress of this could push her back to her self-destructive behaviors," a source said in The National Enquirer's report.

However, another insider suggested she's doing fine and pointed to her stellar show performance in a highly anticipated production. Delevingne has been booked and busy, portraying Sally Bowles in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club in the Playhouse Theatre.

cara delevingne friends concerned model after house fire
Source: @caradelevingne/Instagram

"The only solace is her two beloved cats were saved, but she's still struggling," a source said.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to the model's reps for comment.

After finding out about the inferno at her abode, Delevingne issued a statement expressing her devastation and gratitude toward the firefighters who rushed to her residence to help extinguish the blaze.

cara delevingne friends concerned model after house fire
Source: MEGA

"My heart is broken today," the Paper Towns star wrote via Instagram Stories. "I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye so cherish what you have."

Delevingne previously spoke about her well-being and choice to enter rehab early last year, explaining to Vanity Fair that paparazzi pictures captured of her outside of Van Nuys Airport in 2022 pushed her to seek professional help.

cara delevingne friends concerned model after house fire
Source: APEX / MEGA

A photo showed the aftermath of the fire at Delevingne's address.

"It doesn't happen overnight," she said at the time. "Of course I want things to be instant — I think this generation especially, we want things to happen quickly — but I've had to dig deeper."

