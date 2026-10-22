EXCLUSIVE: Capt. Sully Sullenberger Opens Up About His Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Hero Capt. Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger says he's approaching his Alzheimer's disease diagnosis with the same focus that allowed him to safely land a plane carrying 155 passengers in the Hudson River in 2009, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"We had to devise a plan, execute that plan flawlessly for the first time, never having done it before, and save every life in 208 seconds," said the 75-year-old retired pilot, who was recently inducted into the National Aviation Hall of Fame, one of aviation's highest honors.

"So I think we're doing the same thing here," he said of his plan to deal with his diagnosis. "We're focusing clearly on the highest priority items first."