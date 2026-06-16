'This Is Insane': Candace Owens Under Fire After Sharing Wild Theory About Trump's Butler Assassination Attempt

Corey Comperatore, a project engineer and former volunteer fire chief, attended the event before he was caught in the crossfire. He was shot dead by a stray bullet, and Owens speculated his positioning might have been planned.

Owens, who isn't the only Republican content creator to question the assassination attempt, alleged that, while Comperatore was a ticketed attendee of the rally, he was escorted to the front unexpectedly by a mystery woman who offered to upgrade his tickets.

She explained, "Corey and his family had quite an odd evening the night of Pennsylvania of the Butler rally in Pennsylvania because they didn't, they weren't supposed to be in the front of the audience to see President Trump speak."

The right-wing commentator claimed the family was "quite surprised when, while waiting in a large crowd, an unknown woman if they'd like to be escorted to the very front." Owens raised the question, "Who was this woman?"

With so many cameras and attention on the night, Owens was surprised that no additional information was captured about her.

"Corey Comperatore then is shot in the head," Owens recalled.