'This Is Insane': Candace Owens Under Fire After Sharing Wild Theory About Trump's Butler Assassination Attempt
June 16 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Candace Owens' conspiracy peddling has continued with her most recent analysis of the assassination attempt made against President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.
While speaking on her podcast, Owens, 37, laid out her theory – the attempt was a sham. However, that wasn't the most shocking aspect, RadarOnline.com can reveal. After all, the sentiment that the Trump campaign team planned a faux assassination attempt is nothing new. Owens, though, shared her belief that a casualty in the events was purposefully put in harm's way.
Candace Owens Speculates on Corey Comperatore's Death
Corey Comperatore, a project engineer and former volunteer fire chief, attended the event before he was caught in the crossfire. He was shot dead by a stray bullet, and Owens speculated his positioning might have been planned.
Owens, who isn't the only Republican content creator to question the assassination attempt, alleged that, while Comperatore was a ticketed attendee of the rally, he was escorted to the front unexpectedly by a mystery woman who offered to upgrade his tickets.
She explained, "Corey and his family had quite an odd evening the night of Pennsylvania of the Butler rally in Pennsylvania because they didn't, they weren't supposed to be in the front of the audience to see President Trump speak."
The right-wing commentator claimed the family was "quite surprised when, while waiting in a large crowd, an unknown woman if they'd like to be escorted to the very front." Owens raised the question, "Who was this woman?"
With so many cameras and attention on the night, Owens was surprised that no additional information was captured about her.
"Corey Comperatore then is shot in the head," Owens recalled.
Critics Implore Owens to Remain Quiet
Owens' take sparked outrage on social media as they ran to protect Comperatore's widow from the controversy and shut down the podcaster's conspiratorial mindset. "This is insane," one person on X wrote.
Another seemingly referenced Owens' feud with Erika Kirk, writing, "Candace is getting ready to send her r----d mob after another innocent widow. Man she sure does love to bully the families of people who were killed violently and publicly."
A third wrote, "Please stop this. This man’s family doesn’t deserve this. You so want there to be some sort of conspiracy that you will hurt innocent people to make your case. Please don’t do this."
Corey Comperatore's Widow Debunks Candace Owens' Theory
Following the tragic death of her husband, Helen Comperatore, who refused a call from Joe Biden, shed light on their unexpected upgrade, claiming it was the result of running late. She claimed they missed the event's opening and were unable to get a seat, but a man was actually the one who offered them the chance to sit up closer.
Helen believed it was just a coincidence and did not express suspicions of a larger scheme. She told the BBC after his death, "I'm angry because there were a lot of mistakes made that day, and it didn't have to happen."
Candace Owens Frequents Conspiracies About Trump's Near-Assassinations
Owens has raised continuous speculation about the Butler assassination attempt against Trump on July 14, 2024.
In fact, she questioned the series of attempts that have been made against Trump's life. Owens controversially spoke with Hunter Biden on her podcast, who said, "Whether it's Butler or Charlie ... it's just not right, and I mean it's so glaringly not right it's almost as if they're just saying 'f you."
Owens replied, "We're supposed to believe he's survived for what – we have four assassination attempts – of the president?
"Okay, no one's buying that like that, something's just not right here. Everyone can see that is not how you would react to your husband being shot ... You're asking us to abandon our common sense ... I mean, even the recent White House Correspondents' Dinner, after so much theater, and now it's, 'Okay, Secret Service maybe shot each other, and we're just gonna kind of quietly move on."