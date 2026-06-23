Candace Owens Confirms She's Expecting Fifth Baby After Bizarre Death Hoax — 'I'm Pregnant... and Even Crazier, Alive!'

The 37-year-old said on her podcast, "You guys were correct. I am with child. I am expecting another child. A lot of you guys had sussed that out. Genuinely, within the first four weeks of my pregnancy. I actually found out, I am not kidding, that I was pregnant from you guys. You guys were in the comments, you were asking questions."

Owens lifted the lid on her pregnancy symptoms, which include aggression. She admitted to getting feisty and violent when carrying a baby boy.

She said, "I grow, sort of increasingly violent when I am – something about growing a boy inside of you that makes you want to aggress. I don't understand it, but I want to physically fight people. There's nothing I can do about it; it's a condition."