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Home > News > Candace Owens

Candace Owens Confirms She's Expecting Fifth Baby After Bizarre Death Hoax — 'I'm Pregnant... and Even Crazier, Alive!'

A photo of Candace Owens
Source: YouTube/Candace Owens

Candace Owens confirmed she's expecting another child.

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June 23 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

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Candace Owens has announced a double truth: she's pregnant, and she's alive, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The right-wing podcaster was the subject of immense speculation lately as her fans wondered if she'd be welcoming a fifth little one soon. It turns out the fans were right.

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Candace Owens Confirms Fans' Longtime Speculation

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Source: MEGA

The podcaster admitted she struggles with anger while pregnant.

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The 37-year-old said on her podcast, "You guys were correct. I am with child. I am expecting another child. A lot of you guys had sussed that out. Genuinely, within the first four weeks of my pregnancy. I actually found out, I am not kidding, that I was pregnant from you guys. You guys were in the comments, you were asking questions."

Owens lifted the lid on her pregnancy symptoms, which include aggression. She admitted to getting feisty and violent when carrying a baby boy.

She said, "I grow, sort of increasingly violent when I am – something about growing a boy inside of you that makes you want to aggress. I don't understand it, but I want to physically fight people. There's nothing I can do about it; it's a condition."

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Candace Owens Targeted in Death Hoax

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Source: YouTube/Lilly Gaddis

Lilly Gaddis claimed an unauthorized user posted the Owens death hoax to her account.

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In addition to the exciting pregnancy news, Owens also gets to celebrate being alive after a wild death hoax spread online.

Despite reports, Owens said in the podcast episode, "I did not die this weekend ... I did not slow down my weekend in any way at all. I can't live in a cage. A bird can't fly in a cage. I did a lot of things this weekend, dying was not one of them. In fact, it's the opposite. I'm growing life."

A post on podcaster Lilly Gaddis's X account claimed publicly that Owens was dead. She wrote, "Candace Owen's family reached out to me earlier this morning. It is with deep sadness and sorrow that I am sharing the passing of my long-time friend and fellow political commentator, Candace.

"But I also can't shake the feeling that this wasn't simply a random tragedy. There are circumstances surrounding Candace's death, especially after Charlie's [Kirk] passing, that raise serious questions, and I hope the full truth comes to light."

The post was subsequently deleted. Gaddis, 28, claimed an unauthorized individual made the post and is now investigating further.

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A photo of Candace Owens
Source: MEGA

Owens claimed she was targeted to get inside her head.

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However, Owens was quick to shut down the speculation: "Thank you all for the messages of concern, but I am not dead."

She was encouraged to post a "sign of life," so Owens elaborated on the situation during her podcast. According to Owens, the hoax was an attempt to get inside her head "psychologically."

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Fifth Child's Due Date Unconfirmed

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A photo of George Farmer and Candace Owens
Source: Instagram/@realcandaceowens

Owens is married to George Farmer.

Owens didn't disclose the due date for her fifth child.

She welcomed her first son, whose name is not publicly known, with husband George Farmer, a British-American businessman and entrepreneur, in January 2021. Her firstborn daughter, Louise, arrived in July 2022, with her second son, Max, arriving in 2023. Her youngest child, whose name is not publicly known, was born in May 2025.

Farmer, 35, was the CEO of the conservative social media platform Parler and the former chairman of Turning Point UK, an offshoot of the late Charlie Kirk's political organization.

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