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Home > News > Candace Owens

'Hope This Helps': Candace Owens Shuts Down Death Speculation as She Compares Bizarre Rumors to Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Candace Owens compared rumors of her death to the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube; MEGA

Candace Owens compared rumors of her death to the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

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June 22 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

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Rumors of Candace Owens' demise have been greatly exaggerated, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

And now, the controversial podcaster has hit back at her haters, comparing the false reports of her supposed death to the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

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Owens' 'Death' Tweet

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Owens had to debunk the death gossip after a fellow podcaster tweeted the rumor.
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Owens had to debunk the death gossip after a fellow podcaster tweeted the rumor.

The speculation ran wild after fellow podcaster Lilly Gaddis shared Owens' "death" in a since-deleted tweet.

"Candace Owen's family reached out to me earlier this morning, it is with deep sadness and sorrow that I am sharing the passing of my long time friend and fellow political commentator, Candace," the tweet read. "But I also can't shake the feeling that this wasn't simply a random tragedy. There are circumstances surrounding Candace's death, especially after Charlie's [Kirk] passing, that raise serious questions, and I hope the full truth comes to light."

Gaddis added, "I want to respect the family's privacy so I will refrain from sharing any further details. Please stay posted."

After deleting the post, Gaddis alleged that her account had been hacked, though she admitted she couldn't prove it.

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Owens Claps Back

Owens referenced Charlie Kirk's assassination in a social media post addressing rumors of her death.
Source: mega

Owens referenced Charlie Kirk's assassination in a social media post addressing rumors of her death.

Owens seemed to laugh off her own obituary in an X post, finding yet another way to drag Kirk's killing, along with her disdain for Israel, into her ordeal.

"Thank you all for the messages of concern but I am not dead," she assured her fans. "If I were, it would be entirely appropriate for you to have blamed Israel."

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Source: @RealCandaceO/X

"Somewhat relatedly, Charlie Kirk was not concerned he was going to be killed by a transgendered furry after a full day of arguing with Zionists about him abandoning the pro-Israel cause," she continued. "Hope this helps."

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'A Stupid Thing to Claim'

Critics took umbrage with her comparisons.
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Critics took umbrage with her comparisons to Charlie Kirk's assassination.

That explanation apparently didn't help, as many critics flooded her tweet with criticism.

"Stop trying to pretend you’re important enough for an entire Country to want you dead," one person slammed.

Another blasted, "The woman who spent the last year insisting Charlie Kirk was killed by Zionists for 'abandoning the pro-Israel cause' is now using fake death rumors to recycle the exact same debunked conspiracy. Peak grift: turn a rumor about your own safety into fresh 'Zionist murder' content."

While one person slammed, "What a MONUMENTALLY stupid thing to claim. What if you [went] out for a hike and walked off of a cliff because you're such an imbecile? Clearly that wouldn't be Israel's fault. There are a million other examples."

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French Assassination Fears

Owens claimed the president of France wanted her dead.
Source: mega

Owens also claimed the president of France wanted her dead.

This isn't the first time Owens has been the subject of death fears tied to Kirk. Last November, she made a sudden move to pull her popular podcast off the air, telling fans the president of France wanted her dead after she claimed the French first lady was a man.

"As an update, both the White House and our counterterrorism agencies have confirmed receipt of what I reported publicly: Emmanuel Macron attempted to organize my assassination, per a source close to the first couple," she boldly alleged at the time.

She then dragged Kirk back into another of her conspiracies, as she claimed: "Also, I will again state that the French legionnaires were involved in Charlie Kirk’s assassination but they did not act alone."

She ended with a message to those who "doubted her claims," instructing them to look to "the President of the United States and our intelligence communities to issue a statement to confirm whether I am telling the truth."

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