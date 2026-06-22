'Hope This Helps': Candace Owens Shuts Down Death Speculation as She Compares Bizarre Rumors to Charlie Kirk's Assassination

The speculation ran wild after fellow podcaster Lilly Gaddis shared Owens' "death" in a since-deleted tweet.

"Candace Owen's family reached out to me earlier this morning, it is with deep sadness and sorrow that I am sharing the passing of my long time friend and fellow political commentator, Candace," the tweet read. "But I also can't shake the feeling that this wasn't simply a random tragedy. There are circumstances surrounding Candace's death, especially after Charlie's [Kirk] passing, that raise serious questions, and I hope the full truth comes to light."

Gaddis added, "I want to respect the family's privacy so I will refrain from sharing any further details. Please stay posted."

After deleting the post, Gaddis alleged that her account had been hacked, though she admitted she couldn't prove it.