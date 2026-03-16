MAGA Madness: Candace Owens Leaks Alleged Text Messages From Charlie Kirk Blasting Meghan McCain as a 'Piece of S--t'
March 16 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Fighting inside the MAGA world has erupted once again, and this time, Candace Owens has dragged alleged private messages from the late Charlie Kirk into the chaos, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Owens, 36, ignited a fresh feud over the weekend after posting what she claimed was a direct message from the former Turning Point USA cofounder that appeared to insult Meghan McCain.
Candace Owens V. Meghan McCain
"Meghan McCain is a piece of s---," the alleged message from Kirk to Owens read.
The conservative commentator shared a screenshot of the supposed message on X while firing back at McCain, 41.
"Stop sharing dead people's text messages – you absolute psychopaths," McCain wrote in a post on Saturday, March 14.
Alleged Text Message Fallout
McCain's criticism appeared to reference a separate controversy involving British far-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, who recently posted messages he claimed were from Kirk.
Yiannopoulos shared the alleged texts as part of an attempt to support his claim that conservative commentator Ben Shapiro had supposedly been "secretly" organizing "hit jobs on TPUSA a decade ago."
"Charlie Kirk knew," Yiannopoulos wrote on social media Saturday. "We met and talked about it and discussed strategy. Kirk and I weren't friends for long, but while we were, all he talked about was how amazing Candace was and how f---ing evil Ben is."
Candace Owens Fires Back
Rather than backing down, Owens doubled down on her criticism of McCain and accused her of misrepresenting her relationship with Kirk.
"Pretending Charlie was friends with Ben Shapiro and filthy neocons like you simply won't be happening on my watch," Owens wrote in response.
The ongoing drama comes months after Kirk's shocking death in September 2025.
Krik, 31, was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10.
The exchange added yet another chapter to the growing fractures among conservative personalities online, where former allies have increasingly turned on each other in public disputes.
Megyn Kelly Goes After Mark Levin
The feud between Owens and McCain comes as podcaster Megyn Kelly and conservative Fox News personality Mark Levin had a fiery online dispute.
On March 15, Kelly mocked Levin's manhood after he blasted her as an "emotionally unhinged, lewd, and petulant wreck."
"She's completely revealed and destroyed herself," Levin wrote on X. "She's everything people say she is, but much worse. Never an intelligent, thoughtful, or substantive comment. Utterly toxic."
Kelly fired back, "Microp---- Mark @marklevinshow thinks he has the monopoly on lewd."
"He tweets about me obsessively in the crudest, nastiest terms possible. Literally more than some stalkers I've had arrested. He doesn't like it when women like me fight back. Bc of his microp----," Kelly added.
Levin responded: "Busy Sunday morning for Megyn Kelly. She wakes up and has 'microp----' on her mind. Suffice to say, if it talks like a harlot, and posts like a harlot, it's... well, you know the rest."