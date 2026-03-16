MAGA Madness: Candace Owens Leaks Alleged Text Messages From Charlie Kirk Blasting Meghan McCain as a 'Piece of S--t'

Rather than backing down, Owens doubled down on her criticism of McCain and accused her of misrepresenting her relationship with Kirk.

"Pretending Charlie was friends with Ben Shapiro and filthy neocons like you simply won't be happening on my watch," Owens wrote in response.

The ongoing drama comes months after Kirk's shocking death in September 2025.

Krik, 31, was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10.

The exchange added yet another chapter to the growing fractures among conservative personalities online, where former allies have increasingly turned on each other in public disputes.