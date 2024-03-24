California Man Arrested for Taking Severed Leg of Person Killed by Train

This might now be the second time in recent weeks that someone has removed a body part from the scene of a train crash in the area, according to local NBC affiliate KGET.

Someone allegedly showed up at a local homeless shelter with a severed hand three weeks ago, several days after a train crash in nearby east Bakersfield.

Carlos Baldovinos, executive director of The Mission at Kern County, said he was informed about the incident, adding that he had "never seen or heard of anything like that before."

The report remains unconfirmed, however. Although Baldovinos said law enforcement was called, BPD Sgt. Eric Celedon said he could not locate a call for service at the mission on that day.

Police also said that Union Pacific investigators accounted for all body parts of the victims in the crash.