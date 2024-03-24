California Man Arrested for Taking Severed Leg of Person Killed by Train
A California man was arrested for allegedly taking the severed leg of someone who had just been fatally struck by a train, RadarOnline.com can report.
Horrifying footage circulating on social media appeared to show the man picking up and sniffing the body part, which was snatched from the tracks of an Amtrak station in Wasco, California following a deadly collision.
Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Resendo Tellez, who was booked for taking evidence from the scene along with multiple other outstanding warrants.
The leg reportedly belonged to a pedestrian who had been struck and killed at the station at around 8 AM. The incident is still under investigation.
This might now be the second time in recent weeks that someone has removed a body part from the scene of a train crash in the area, according to local NBC affiliate KGET.
Someone allegedly showed up at a local homeless shelter with a severed hand three weeks ago, several days after a train crash in nearby east Bakersfield.
Carlos Baldovinos, executive director of The Mission at Kern County, said he was informed about the incident, adding that he had "never seen or heard of anything like that before."
The report remains unconfirmed, however. Although Baldovinos said law enforcement was called, BPD Sgt. Eric Celedon said he could not locate a call for service at the mission on that day.
Police also said that Union Pacific investigators accounted for all body parts of the victims in the crash.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a 29-year-old woman lost both of her feet when she was struck by a train after her boyfriend allegedly pushed her onto the New York City subway tracks during an argument earlier this month.
Witnesses reportedly saw the couple arguing on the platform of the Fulton Street station in lower Manhattan's Financial District as a southbound 3 train approached the station at around 10:30 AM on Saturday.
"They were arguing and he pushed her," a police source told the New York Post.
The woman, who was not identified, was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in critical but stable condition.
35-year-old Christian Valdez was later arrested in connection with the incident and charged with attempted and felony assault, according to police.
ABC News reports that he had previously been imprisoned for attacking a woman and threatening to throw her 3-year-old daughter off a fire escape during a 2017 home invasion.