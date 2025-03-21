Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News

Caitlyn Jenner Destroyed By Tim Waltz Supporters for Her 'I'm More Masculine Than He Is' Boast — After Governor Claims MAGA Fans Are 'Scared' Of Him

Split photo of Caitlyn Jenner, Tim Waltz
Source: MEGA

Caitlyn Jenner pushed back against Tim Waltz, and it did not go well for her.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 21 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Caitlyn Jenner's "weird flex" about being "more masculine" than Tim Waltz has led to vicious backlash.

The reality star was quick to respond on X after the governor of Minnesota called out MAGA supporters' lack of masculinity, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
caitlin jenner tim waltz masculine governor claims maga are scared of him
Source: MEGA

Jenner claimed she's 'more masculine' than Waltz following his blistering comments against MAGA supporters.

Article continues below advertisement

On March 19, Waltz appeared on Gavin Newsom’s new podcast and touched on where the Democratic Party goes next following Kamala Harris' defeat at the hands of Donald Trump.

During the chat, Waltz poked fun at Republicans, claiming he could "kick most of their a----," however, not everyone was on board with this statement, especially Jenner.

Jenner – who transitioned in 2015 following years of living as a man alongside his then-wife Kris – responded on the platform: "I am more ‘masculine’ than this (clown) Gov Walz."

Article continues below advertisement
caitlin jenner tim waltz masculine governor claims maga are scared of him
Source: MEGA

Waltz claimed MAGA fans are 'scared of him.'

Article continues below advertisement

The 75-year-old's comment was not well received by all, as one person hit back: "Perhaps because you’re a male gold medal athlete?"

Jenner – previously known as Bruce – won a gold medal in 1976 at the Summer Olympics in Montreal.

Another added: "Congrats? What a weird flex," and one user claimed, "At least Tim Walz didn’t abandon his wife and family!"

"Conservatives still think you’re a man no matter how much you try to appease them so this isn’t the own you think it is."

Article continues below advertisement
caitlyn jenners face melting
Source: MEGA

Jenner transitioned in 2015 following years of living as a man.

Article continues below advertisement

On the podcast, Walz and Newsom traded thoughts on Trump’s appeal to male voters and the struggles Democrats have faced with how they are portrayed by the media.

Waltz raged: "I think I scare them a little bit, why they spend so much time on me... No, I’m serious, because they know I can fix a truck, they know I’m not bulls------- on this."

The 60-year-old did admit the Trump campaign convinced voters Democrats aren't exactly the strongest.

Article continues below advertisement

He said: "I saw it from me, and not that I spend too much time thinking about this and it just baffled me how much time they spent trying to attack me that I was not masculine enough in their vision," and recalled how Republicans called out the way he waved or used a straw.

The politician added: "They focused on it obsessively, which I think again is their obsession, their weirdness, we buy their frame on these issues of sexuality... I think I could kick most of their a-----."

Article continues below advertisement
caitlin jenner tim waltz masculine governor claims maga are scared of him
Source: MEGA

The govenor of Minnesota claimed he could 'kick most of their a-----."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Split photo of Gel, OnlyFans

Rock Band Abruptly Splits After Guitarist 'Stole Tens of Thousands of Dollars' and Spent It On 'OnlyFans Purchases' — 'He’s Done Irreparable Damage'

Split photos of Tiffany Trump.

Tiffany Trump Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors With 'A Different Face' After President's Daughter Shares New Selfie — 'Cut Down On The Lip Filler!'

Article continues below advertisement

As for Jenner, her relationship with son Brody was recently discussed by the 41-year-old during a personal moment on Fox's reality show Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

In the episode, Brody revealed: "I think not having Bruce around growing up and her doing that transition, it was tough just being her son."

He continued: "I will say he was going through his own struggles, transitioning, and it was all that was put on TV, and there were these moments that we would have that was all filmed, and it just felt very invasive and not very genuine, I would say."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
caitlyn jenner mocks anti trans republican pundit trump twitter postjpg
Source: MEGA

Jenner is a vocal supporter of Donald Trump and MAGA.

Brody also explained how he felt when he learned his dad had decided to transition and begin living life as a woman.

"When I found out that Caitlyn, or Bruce, wanted to be Caitlyn, it was sort of a relief," Brody said.

The dad-of-one concluded: "I think that there were a lot of things that started to make sense, you know, just in my life, about my father, and maybe why he wasn't there all those years. And I think when you have kids, you need to accept a little bit of responsibility that the things you do are also going to reflect on them as well."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.