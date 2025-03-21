Caitlyn Jenner Destroyed By Tim Waltz Supporters for Her 'I'm More Masculine Than He Is' Boast — After Governor Claims MAGA Fans Are 'Scared' Of Him
Caitlyn Jenner's "weird flex" about being "more masculine" than Tim Waltz has led to vicious backlash.
The reality star was quick to respond on X after the governor of Minnesota called out MAGA supporters' lack of masculinity, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On March 19, Waltz appeared on Gavin Newsom’s new podcast and touched on where the Democratic Party goes next following Kamala Harris' defeat at the hands of Donald Trump.
During the chat, Waltz poked fun at Republicans, claiming he could "kick most of their a----," however, not everyone was on board with this statement, especially Jenner.
Jenner – who transitioned in 2015 following years of living as a man alongside his then-wife Kris – responded on the platform: "I am more ‘masculine’ than this (clown) Gov Walz."
The 75-year-old's comment was not well received by all, as one person hit back: "Perhaps because you’re a male gold medal athlete?"
Jenner – previously known as Bruce – won a gold medal in 1976 at the Summer Olympics in Montreal.
Another added: "Congrats? What a weird flex," and one user claimed, "At least Tim Walz didn’t abandon his wife and family!"
"Conservatives still think you’re a man no matter how much you try to appease them so this isn’t the own you think it is."
On the podcast, Walz and Newsom traded thoughts on Trump’s appeal to male voters and the struggles Democrats have faced with how they are portrayed by the media.
Waltz raged: "I think I scare them a little bit, why they spend so much time on me... No, I’m serious, because they know I can fix a truck, they know I’m not bulls------- on this."
The 60-year-old did admit the Trump campaign convinced voters Democrats aren't exactly the strongest.
He said: "I saw it from me, and not that I spend too much time thinking about this and it just baffled me how much time they spent trying to attack me that I was not masculine enough in their vision," and recalled how Republicans called out the way he waved or used a straw.
The politician added: "They focused on it obsessively, which I think again is their obsession, their weirdness, we buy their frame on these issues of sexuality... I think I could kick most of their a-----."
As for Jenner, her relationship with son Brody was recently discussed by the 41-year-old during a personal moment on Fox's reality show Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.
In the episode, Brody revealed: "I think not having Bruce around growing up and her doing that transition, it was tough just being her son."
He continued: "I will say he was going through his own struggles, transitioning, and it was all that was put on TV, and there were these moments that we would have that was all filmed, and it just felt very invasive and not very genuine, I would say."
Brody also explained how he felt when he learned his dad had decided to transition and begin living life as a woman.
"When I found out that Caitlyn, or Bruce, wanted to be Caitlyn, it was sort of a relief," Brody said.
The dad-of-one concluded: "I think that there were a lot of things that started to make sense, you know, just in my life, about my father, and maybe why he wasn't there all those years. And I think when you have kids, you need to accept a little bit of responsibility that the things you do are also going to reflect on them as well."