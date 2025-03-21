EXCLUSIVE: Best and Worst Celebrity Tippers REVEALED — Are Taylor Swift, Tiger Woods and Chrissy Teigen Tight or Generous?
Some high-dining celebrities go above and beyond when it comes to taking care of their servers and staff.
Others, RadarOnline.com can report, could use a lesson in tipping etiquette according to servers who shared their stories firsthand.
Taylor Swift
Swifties everywhere already know about Taylor Swift's big heart – and bigger wallet. One server previously shared: "So I work on suite level @ M&T Bank Stadium and got word the freight elevator would be closed from 1pm-3pm due to her entourage and security. I had to deliver some things, but she arrived around 1:30ish. We were forced to stand in the back corner while she walked past but I only caught I glimpse of her.
"Fast forward to the end of the game. She was feverishly thanking everyone (employees) for our help and thanked us repeatedly. She then announced she’d tip all of us for our service and pulled out a blue money phone inside an envelope, very modestly. She personally handed about 4 of us a ($100 bill) while thanking us before taking off. I still can’t believe it happened. We lost but what a day. Thank you, Taylor!"
Tiger Woods
Golf great Tiger Woods, a man worth more than $500 million, once "pulled a mulligan on a $5 tip" and placed the money meant for a waitress back in his pocket after realizing he had tipped her earlier in the evening.
Chrissy Teigen
Model Chrissy Teigen went over the top while dining down under, dropping a huge tip after a meal at Outback Steakhouse. After eating out with her daughter and a few others, John Legend's wife gave her wait staff $1000.
"I was like, 'Oh my god, praise the Lord,'" the server said, joking, "Guess she really liked that Bloomin’ Onion!"
50 Cent
Rapper 50 Cent apparently lives up to his name. One server recalled: "He didn’t leave enough cash and tried to walk out. I had to run after him and let him know he was short, he seemed frustrated and quickly gave me just enough to cover the bill. Tip was less than 10 cents.
Another added: "He used to dine regularly at the steakhouse I bartended at in NYC. It was always so funny watching the senior servers fight over not taking him or try to pawn him off on the newbies."
Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage famously spreads his personal national treasure around those who help him. According to one: "He a regular and would come in with his family. Always polite and tipped well.
"Normally he would leave the rest of the bottle of wine for the server to have because he only drank 1 glass. He told me that the key to life is drinking 1 glass of red wine a day."
Theresa Caputo
Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo should have seen this bad review coming. According to one former server, Caputo was, "in town with her family. CRAZY BUSY Sunday morning. Came in 15 minutes before breakfast service stopped, was P---ED we didn't have a booth big enough for 5 people. By the time they ordered, breakfast service had switched to lunch.
"Her husband wanted scrambled eggs 'wet,' sent them back twice for not being wet enough. The third time, I gave him a plate of barely cooked mess. At this point it was 45 minutes after breakfast service, and the cooks were already outraged at having it sent back time after time. Their little group had me running like crazy with all their weird requests and impatience."
Miley Cyrus
Grateful servers can buy themselves lots of flowers thanks to Miley Cyrus' generosity. According to one of them: "Miley is not only kind and not high maintenance, she tips very well.
"She came in to my restaurant in Nashville with a very large party, ordered a skinny margarita and veggie fajitas. Nothing changed or modified, got everything just as it came. Asked for a box for her leftovers. Tipped 200% and was a sweetheart."
LeBron James
He may be basketball's GOAT, but LeBron James' tipping is apparently a load of bull. This server at a Cleveland steakhouse shared: "Lebron James believes that servers should be honored to serve him and tips between 0 and 5 percent. He has routinely stiffed us over the years. No owner or manager in northeast Ohio is going to say anything to him."
A colleague added: "Can confirm, worked near his home town in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Stiffed the servers on a $300 tab."
David Beckham
Soccer star David Beckham scores goals with his wait staff, as one server said: "David Beckham. Great guest, super polite, his younger sons were with him and held the door for some guests leaving when they were coming in (they must have been 8-10 at this time).
"He tipped decent and paid for the bill of the guests sitting next to him."
Drake
Not many servers consider Drake the best customer they ever had, with one claiming: "(He) didn’t want to pay the full amount we charged because we charged him a room fee for keeping the restaurant open four hours after we closed. Argued with our GM and finally paid the full amount with no tip.
"Pinot Grigio spritz drinkin’ a-- b---h!"