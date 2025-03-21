EXCLUSIVE: Best and Worst Celebrity Tippers REVEALED — Are Taylor Swift, Tiger Woods and Chrissy Teigen Tight or Generous?

Swifties everywhere already know about Taylor Swift's big heart – and bigger wallet. One server previously shared: "So I work on suite level @ M&T Bank Stadium and got word the freight elevator would be closed from 1pm-3pm due to her entourage and security. I had to deliver some things, but she arrived around 1:30ish. We were forced to stand in the back corner while she walked past but I only caught I glimpse of her.

"Fast forward to the end of the game. She was feverishly thanking everyone (employees) for our help and thanked us repeatedly. She then announced she’d tip all of us for our service and pulled out a blue money phone inside an envelope, very modestly. She personally handed about 4 of us a ($100 bill) while thanking us before taking off. I still can’t believe it happened. We lost but what a day. Thank you, Taylor!"