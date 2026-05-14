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Home > Exclusives > Caitlyn Jenner
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EXCLUSIVE: Caitlyn Jenner Wants Her Cash Back! Former Olympian Claims Late Manager Owed Her $500K

Caitlyn Jenner is allegedly seeking repayment of $500K, which is reportedly owed by her late manager.
Source: MEGA

Caitlyn Jenner is allegedly seeking repayment of $500K, which is reportedly owed by her late manager.

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May 14 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Cash-crazed Caitlyn Jenner is strong-arming the estate of her late bestie and business manager, Sophia Hutchins, for more than $430,000 for an allegedly unpaid debt – and she wants Apple Inc. to help her collect, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In an eyebrow-raising move, the former Olympian slapped Sophia's estate with legal papers on March 27, claiming the 29-year-old fellow trans woman owed her the massive pile of cash at the time of her tragic death last year.

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Caitlyn Jenner is seeking more than $430,000 from Sophia Hutchins' estate over an alleged unpaid debt.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Caitlyn Jenner is seeking more than $430,000 from Sophia Hutchins' estate over an alleged unpaid debt.

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As RadarOnline.com reported, Hutchins perished on July 2 when her ATV rear-ended a car near Jenner's $3.5 million California condo and plunged 350 feet down a ravine in an incident authorities ruled an accident.

As sources said at the time, her ATV was not "street-legal" and amounted to nothing more than a "souped-up golf cart."

Now, Jenner is demanding her longtime confidante's estate fork over the allegedly borrowed money – and that Apple turn over Hutchins' secret Apple ID so she can access "work-related information" on her computer.

Sources said Jenner, 76, believes the hefty debt stems from having helped hard-up Hutchins – who came out in 2016 following gender affirming surgery – through a dry spell just prior to her death.

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Caitlyn Demands Massive Debt Repayment

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Jenner is asking Apple to release Hutchins' Apple ID to access alleged work-related information.
Source: MEGA

Jenner is asking Apple to release Hutchins' Apple ID to access alleged work-related information.

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The reality reject's legal petition claimed she loaned Hutchins $7,150 in cash as well as $280,000 through her credit and debit cards beginning Nov. 24, 2024 – with the lion's share of the amount splurged on antiques, shrubbery, Shopify and eBay.

In fact, Jenner even wants Hutchins' estate to reimburse her for the almost $10,000 in interest she said her pal accrued on the mountainous credit card debt since the wild shopping spree took place, papers say.

According to Jenner's legal petition, the remainder of the sum stems from the $133,000-plus she claimed Hutchins owed her in legal fees after the pair were jointly sued and were forced to hire a shared attorney.

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Estate lawyer Matthew Erskine said Jenner may need 'some pretty substantial evidence' to prove the alleged debt claim.
Source: Lumeimages / MEGA

Estate lawyer Matthew Erskine said Jenner may need 'some pretty substantial evidence' to prove the alleged debt claim.

The reality reject's legal petition claimed she loaned Hutchins $7,150 in cash as well as $280,000 through her credit and debit cards beginning Nov. 24, 2024 – with the lion's share of the amount splurged on antiques, shrubbery, Shopify and eBay.

In fact, Jenner even wants Hutchins' estate to reimburse her for the almost $10,000 in interest she said her pal accrued on the mountainous credit card debt since the wild shopping spree took place, papers say.

According to Jenner's legal petition, the remainder of the sum stems from the $133,000-plus she claimed Hutchins owed her in legal fees after the pair were jointly sued and were forced to hire a shared attorney.

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