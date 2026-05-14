EXCLUSIVE: Caitlyn Jenner Wants Her Cash Back! Former Olympian Claims Late Manager Owed Her $500K

As RadarOnline.com reported, Hutchins perished on July 2 when her ATV rear-ended a car near Jenner's $3.5 million California condo and plunged 350 feet down a ravine in an incident authorities ruled an accident.

As sources said at the time, her ATV was not "street-legal" and amounted to nothing more than a "souped-up golf cart."

Now, Jenner is demanding her longtime confidante's estate fork over the allegedly borrowed money – and that Apple turn over Hutchins' secret Apple ID so she can access "work-related information" on her computer.

Sources said Jenner, 76, believes the hefty debt stems from having helped hard-up Hutchins – who came out in 2016 following gender affirming surgery – through a dry spell just prior to her death.