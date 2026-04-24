Leading Bullfighter Suffers Gruesome 5-Inch Rectal Gash in Goring Horror — With Shocking Moment Caught on Camera
April 24 2026, Published 11:38 a.m. ET
The so-called "King of Bullfighters" got royally gored during what was supposed to be his first fight out of retirement, RadarOnline.com can report.
José Antonio Morante de la Puebla was hospitalized after a charging bull hooked him in his rectum – and darn near killed him.
Bull Split
The 46-year-old was met with cheers from a packed crowd at Maestranza arena in Seville, Spain, gathered to see his highly anticipated comeback.
He easily bested the first three bulls that he faced. The fourth, however, not so much.
While Puebla unwisely had his back to the animal, the massive bovine charged and dug its horn right into the matador's back door.
According to local reports, the horn perforated Puebla’s rectum and left a 5-inch gash. Puebla was seen on the floor, clutching his backside in extreme pain.
A group of four fellow matadors rushed to his aid and carried him off the pitch, and he was rushed to a nearby hospital.
'The Most Painful Goring Ever'
Puebla underwent an hours-long surgery, during which staffers confirmed that his rectum was completely severed. He required "extensive repair to the rectal wall and sphincter apparatus" per local reports.
Hours later, he gave fans an update on Instagram, admitting, "I was in immense pain, felt a lot of fear because I saw the bull had grabbed me and, well, I thought I was bleeding. Without a doubt, it was the most painful goring ever."
However, if he was looking for any sympathy, he wasn't finding it from animal lovers, who have decried the deadly display and made Puebla the butt of their outrage.
"No sympathy. Sometimes you get the bull, and sometimes the bull rips your a-- to shreds," one person blasted online, as another scorned, "Mess with the bull and you get the horns."
'Go Bull Go'
A third person lauded, "Excellent job, Bull! This 'sport' is horrendous and should be outlawed. Until then, keep up the good work, bull."
While a fourth called the wounds "well-deserved," adding, "There is no such thing as a bull 'fighter.' A 'fight' implies a certain level of fairness ... These horrible people cruelly slaughter animals for 'sport' and the viewing pleasure of fellow ghouls."
Bulls on Parade
There have been other famous incidents of bulls exacting their revenge on fighters. In 2010, a bull jumped over a security fence and into the grandstands during an exhibition at Spain's Tafalla arena, injuring 40 spectators in the crowd.
Pandemonium broke out in the stands as the large animal ran up into the aisles. The incident occurred during a contest called "recortadores," in which bullfighting pros attempt to stay as close as they can to a bull without actually touching it.
A 10-year-old boy was in intensive care with multiple bruises after the bull fell on him, and another 24-year-old man suffered back injuries, according to local officials. Thirty-eight other spectators reported mild injuries.
"I was terrified," a female spectator told Basque television. "I ran out of the stadium, crying."
Bullring employees were finally able to gain control over the bull and kill it.