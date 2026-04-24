Leading Bullfighter Suffers Gruesome 5-Inch Rectal Gash in Goring Horror — With Shocking Moment Caught on Camera

Puebla underwent an hours-long surgery, during which staffers confirmed that his rectum was completely severed. He required "extensive repair to the rectal wall and sphincter apparatus" per local reports.

Hours later, he gave fans an update on Instagram, admitting, "I was in immense pain, felt a lot of fear because I saw the bull had grabbed me and, well, I thought I was bleeding. Without a doubt, it was the most painful goring ever."

However, if he was looking for any sympathy, he wasn't finding it from animal lovers, who have decried the deadly display and made Puebla the butt of their outrage.

"No sympathy. Sometimes you get the bull, and sometimes the bull rips your a-- to shreds," one person blasted online, as another scorned, "Mess with the bull and you get the horns."