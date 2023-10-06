Son of Buc-ee's Co-Founder Arrested for Allegedly Secretly Recording Dozens on 'Spy Cameras' at Family's Multimillion Properties

According to Travis County court records, Wasek was released soon after he was arrested after paying his $10,000 bond for each charge, totaling $280,000, and on the condition that he does not contact the complainants, local news KXAN reported.

Back in May, the Travis County Sheriff's Office received a phone complaint that alleged improper photography had taken place at a multi-million lake house owned by Buc-ee's co-founder Donald E. Wasek.

