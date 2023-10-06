Son of Buc-ee's Co-Founder Arrested for Allegedly Secretly Recording Dozens on 'Spy Cameras' at Family's Multimillion Properties
The son of the co-founder of popular Texas-based gas station chain Buc-ee's was arrested for allegedly using a secret camera to record dozens of individuals at multiple properties owned by his family, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Mitchell Wasek, 28, is facing 28 separate counts of felony invasive visual recordings after guests discovered a secret camera in a charging port of a bathroom at his father's $8 million Lake Travis home.
According to Travis County court records, Wasek was released soon after he was arrested after paying his $10,000 bond for each charge, totaling $280,000, and on the condition that he does not contact the complainants, local news KXAN reported.
Back in May, the Travis County Sheriff's Office received a phone complaint that alleged improper photography had taken place at a multi-million lake house owned by Buc-ee's co-founder Donald E. Wasek.
Court records revealed that a woman reported that she and her friends were visiting the Lake Travis home with Mitchell when one of the pals, who works in cybersecurity for the Department of Defense, noticed a peculiar sight in the bathroom.
A charging port appeared to have a hidden camera plugged into the bathroom wall. The friends reportedly took the camera and discovered a micro SD card containing dozens of videos of various individuals.
The group also discovered footage of themselves in bedrooms and bathrooms at the lake house and other properties owned by the family, allegedly including Mitchell's Dallas apartment.
"They were unaware that the recordings existed in the bedroom and bathroom and indicated they did not consent to being recorded or photographed," the arrest affidavit stated. The affidavit also revealed that a warrant was obtained to view the SD card's footage, which revealed 68 videos of 13 individuals.
In the videos, males and females were allegedly recorded without their consent while "using toilets, showering, changing clothes, and/or having sex."
The affidavit stated that footage was taken at various properties dating back to 2021. In addition to the Lake Travis home and Mitchell's apartment in Dallas, the footage was captured at a condo in Austin and a vacation home in Telluride, Colorado, both of which were owned by Mitchell's parents.
The complaint alleged that Mitchell was the only person in his family to be at the properties when the footage was allegedly recorded. Additionally, Amazon history revealed that "spy cameras" were purchased by Mitchell.
State jail felonies carried a sentence of 180 days to a maximum of 2 years behind bars per conviction.