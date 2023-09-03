BTK Killer Dennis Rader is Potentially Linked to Five New Murders, Daughter Says
The infamous BTK serial killer, Dennis Rader, who is currently serving prison time for the murders of 10 people, is now being investigated for his alleged involvement in at least two unsolved murders and missing persons cases, RadarOnline.com has learned.
His daughter, Kerri Rawson, believes many more cases may be connected to her father's reign of terror.
Rader, who gave himself the nickname BTK, which stands for "Bind, Torture, Kill," is serving his sentence at the El Dorado Correctional Facility maximum security prison in Kansas.
Despite refusing to cooperate with authorities in return for amnesty, his twisted appetite for hoarding "trophies" from his victims has led to his identification as the number one suspect in the 1976 disappearance of 16-year-old cheerleader Cynthia Dawn Kinney in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. In Rader's journals, this case is referred to as "PJ Bad Wash Day."
Rader has also been named the "prime suspect" in the 1990 murder of Shawna Beth Garber, a 22-year-old woman in McDonald County, Missouri. Furthermore, Rawson has posted a list of five cases that are possibly connected to her father.
These include the Kinney case, the Garber case, the disappearance of a woman from Hays, in 1983, an unsolved murder in Kansas referred to as "Project Bell," and a violent crime in Oklahoma known as "Oklahoma case #2."
According to the Independent, Law enforcement is working with Rawson to reexamine these cases based on the trove of writings and other materials seized after Rader's arrest in 2005.
Rawson describes her father as a pathological liar, narcissist, sexual sadistic psychopath, and predator.
Recently, chilling polaroids allegedly taken by Rader resurfaced. In these photos, he is dressed as the victims and posed in disturbing positions depicting torture and murder.
Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden has confirmed that they reviewed nine photos showing the victims' articles from three different "projects," including a red blanket and black blouse.
In August, deputies from the Osage County Sheriff's Office dug up Rader's former home in Park City, Kansas, where he lived during his murderous spree.
They found several items of interest, including pantyhose ligatures believed to have been used to strangle one of his victims. Rader has remained silent since his yard was dug up.
Rader's daughter continues to support law enforcement in these investigations. She maintains an active presence online and has been sharing updates on Twitter and participating in podcasts.
Rawson's ultimate question is, "Are there more than 10?"