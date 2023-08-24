Serial Killer BTK's Daughter 'Shocked' Ailing Father With Surprise Jailhouse Visit as He's Named 'Prime Suspect' in Two Cold Cases

The daughter of notorious serial killer BTK said his health has taken a turn for the worst, and she "doesn't know how much longer he has left" as the convicted murderer is named "prime suspect" in at least two unsolved murders, RadarOnline.com has learned.

It may be a race against the clock if investigators want BTK (real name: Dennis Rader) to face justice for the crimes, which authorities believe may have been committed by the jailbird known for his disturbing "bind, torture, kill" moniker.