Serial Killer BTK's Daughter 'Shocked' Ailing Father With Surprise Jailhouse Visit as He's Named 'Prime Suspect' in Two Cold Cases
The daughter of notorious serial killer BTK said his health has taken a turn for the worst, and she "doesn't know how much longer he has left" as the convicted murderer is named "prime suspect" in at least two unsolved murders, RadarOnline.com has learned.
It may be a race against the clock if investigators want BTK (real name: Dennis Rader) to face justice for the crimes, which authorities believe may have been committed by the jailbird known for his disturbing "bind, torture, kill" moniker.
Rader, 78, confessed to murdering 10 people between 1974 and 1991, and it is suspected he is involved in the cases of Cynthia Kinney and Shawna Beth Garber.
Kinney was a 16-year-old high school cheerleader who went missing after leaving her relatives' laundromat in 1976.
Garber was 22, and her body was discovered in December 1990 in McDonald County, Missouri. An autopsy revealed she had been raped, strangled, and restrained with different bindings about two months before her body was located.
BTK's daughter, Kerri Rawson, said she stunned her father by paying him a visit in June, revealing he "let the mask slip" and acknowledged his past crimes.
"I am not accusing him of these crimes, and I'm still waiting for evidence," she said of the cases he is now linked to.
Rawson has volunteered to help crack a series of cold cases linked to BTK, who she described as "fragile" as he was rolled in with shackles and a wheelchair during their visitation.
"His eyesight is really bad and he couldn't tell who I was right away, but he was shocked," she told Daily Mai. "He's in a wheelchair, but he could still give me a hug and a kiss on the cheek. It was like a reunion."
"He's still sharp as a tack," she added. "He was coming up with alibis, I mean he could tell I was there for answers. It was surreal."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
RadarOnline.com has learned authorities discovered "possible trophies" from victims at his residence after a search for evidence was launched at his former Kansas address on Tuesday.
A "pantyhose ligature" was discovered during a dig in April and Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden said they recovered some more "items of interest."
"We weren't looking for bodies, we were looking for items," Virden shared in an update. "We did find some items. We can't release what they are."