Bruce Willis Sells Almost $65 Million Worth Of Property Before The Announcement Of His Aphasia Diagnosis

In a message signed by Willis’ wife, Emma, ex-wife, Demi Moore, as well as his kids, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn, they revealed that the Die Hard actor was going to step away from acting due to his recent aphasia diagnosis.

The statement to Willis' fans read: "To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," the statement continued. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together, we plan to do just that."

