EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis' Daughter Tallulah Reveals Cruel Bullying Caused Suicidal Thoughts – 'I'm Angry at the Adults Who Planted the Seeds of Self-Hate'

In a recent social media post of photos of her and the Die Hard legend, the Bandits actress wrote she's now proud to look like her 70-year-old father, who's tragically battling dementia .

Finally, at age 31, Bruce Willis ' daughter Tallulah Willis is blasting the celebrity columnist, Perez Hilton , who cruelly bullied her online about having a chin like her action-movie-star dad and made her want to commit suicide at age 13, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tallulah Willis said Perez Hilton's online bullying over her resemblance to Bruce Willis drove her to suicidal thoughts as a teen.

"My Lordy! If I am NOT this man's child," reads her caption. "The face, the smile, dare I say it the chin."

Tallulah said the resemblance to her father now makes her feel "so full and emotional," but as a young girl, she was devastated by Hilton's online taunting that nearly drove her to end it all.

"Hey @perez remember when you bullied a 13 year old for money? That made me want to end it all, is now the most precious gift I could be bestowed with," she wrote.

Bruce's daughter said the bullying made her so feel ashamed that for years she "used to not be able to say the word chin out loud," feeling it was "my dirty, sinful malady, center stage for all the world to see."