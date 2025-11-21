Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis' Daughter Tallulah Reveals Cruel Bullying Caused Suicidal Thoughts – 'I'm Angry at the Adults Who Planted the Seeds of Self-Hate'

Tallulah Willi
Source: MEGA

Tallulah Willis opened up about childhood bullying that triggered suicidal thoughts and lasting pain.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 21 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Finally, at age 31, Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah Willis is blasting the celebrity columnist, Perez Hilton, who cruelly bullied her online about having a chin like her action-movie-star dad and made her want to commit suicide at age 13, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a recent social media post of photos of her and the Die Hard legend, the Bandits actress wrote she's now proud to look like her 70-year-old father, who's tragically battling dementia.

Proud To Look Like Her Dad

Tallulah Willis said Perez Hilton's online bullying over her resemblance to Bruce Willis drove her to suicidal thoughts as a teen.
Source: MEGA

"My Lordy! If I am NOT this man's child," reads her caption. "The face, the smile, dare I say it the chin."

Tallulah said the resemblance to her father now makes her feel "so full and emotional," but as a young girl, she was devastated by Hilton's online taunting that nearly drove her to end it all.

"Hey @perez remember when you bullied a 13 year old for money? That made me want to end it all, is now the most precious gift I could be bestowed with," she wrote.

Bruce's daughter said the bullying made her so feel ashamed that for years she "used to not be able to say the word chin out loud," feeling it was "my dirty, sinful malady, center stage for all the world to see."

Feeling Proud Of Herself

The 'Bandits' actress shared she's now proud of inheriting her father's features after years of self-hate.
Source: MEGA

She continued: "At least that's what you guys said, over and over and over and over. What a cursed child I was for inheriting this joyful, expressive feature, alive with emotion! I'm angry at the adults [who] planted the seeds of self hate, and I'm proud of myself for the work I've [done] to rip that hate out from the roots!"

While Hilton didn't reply publicly at the time this article went to press, he claimed to have sent Tallulah a private message.

Meanwhile, the kids of other celebs flocked to support Bruce's girl.

Receiving Celeb Support

The 'Bandits' actress shared she's now proud of inheriting her father's features after years of self-hate.
Source: MEGA

Model-actress Ireland Baldwin, 30-year-old daughter of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin, noted: "Perez Hilton bullied me about my chin at some point too!!!! Yayyyy chins!!!!"

The daughter of supermodel Christie Brinkley, Sailor Brinkley Cook, 27, wrote: "We all have a Perez story ... you're as gorgeous as you are powerful."

