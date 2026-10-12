EXCLUSIVE: Brittany Murphy Co-Star Reveals She Feared Actress Was 'Doomed'

The two, who'd appeared in the 1995 hit Clueless, remained friendly after filming wrapped, but were not close friends, Donovan explained.

They did share a hairstylist, who kept her apprised of Murphy's well-being. "She would, in confidence, say to me, 'I'm worried about [Brittany],'" the Kiss Me Again star said.

"And I said, 'I'm worried about her but I'm not a close enough friend of hers,' you know? I'm not in her life."

Murphy died in 2009, days after collapsing in her bathroom. The Los Angeles County coroner ruled that her death was accidental, the result of a combination of pneumonia, anemia and "multiple drug intoxication" from over-the-counter and prescription medications.