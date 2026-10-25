EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears 'Hurt' by Madonna's Sabrina Carpenter Duet
Oct. 25 2026, Published 8:30 a.m. ET
Toxic singer Britney Spears is upset that Madonna made a spectacular return to MTV's Video Music Awards alongside reigning pop princess Sabrina Carpenter, 27, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
It's been 23 years since Spears, 44, and Madge, 68, made waves with their infamous liplock onstage at the VMAs, but insiders said the Crazy songbird had believed their connection went beyond that outrageous moment.
As fans may recall, Spears and Christina Aguilera famously kissed Madonna while performing Like a Virgin and Hollywood at the 2003 VMAs.
Britney Spears Feels Replaced by Sabrina Carpenter
"That used to be Britney's place beside Madonna," an insider said. "Seeing Sabrina standing there stung [and] made her feel replaced.
"Britney feels like Sabrina got her act – and her friend... Britney has always hoped Madonna would invite her back for another huge moment."
Britney Spears Reportedly 'Jealous and Angry' Over Madonna Snub
But instead, the insider added: "She watched somebody else get that invitation. She's jealous and angry – but underneath all of that, she's hurt."