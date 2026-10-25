EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears 'Hurt' by Madonna's Sabrina Carpenter Duet

Toxic singer Britney Spears is upset that Madonna made a spectacular return to MTV's Video Music Awards alongside reigning pop princess Sabrina Carpenter, 27, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

It's been 23 years since Spears, 44, and Madge, 68, made waves with their infamous liplock onstage at the VMAs, but insiders said the Crazy songbird had believed their connection went beyond that outrageous moment.

As fans may recall, Spears and Christina Aguilera famously kissed Madonna while performing Like a Virgin and Hollywood at the 2003 VMAs.